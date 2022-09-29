UCLA vs. Washington: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions

The undefeated UCLA Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) host the No. 15 Washington Huskies (4-0, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. PDT Friday at the Rose Bowl.

Washington opened as three-point road favorites at most sportsbooks and as high as 4, but early sharp money came in on UCLA and has dropped the line to Washington -2.5. At that number, 77% of the bets and 66% of the bets at DraftKings is on the Huskies. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s college football betting splits page.

Early bettors obviously thought the spread was too high as the Bruins are off to a great start this season with blowout wins over Bowling Green, Alabama State and Colorado with a closer-than-expected win vs. South Alabama in Game 3. The opening schedule wasn’t too challenging, but Chip Kelly’s offense exploded for 515 yards, 8.2 yards per play and zero turnovers in the conference opener. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was an efficient 19 for 23 for 234 yards and two touchdowns while Zach Charbonnet rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns in nine carries.

Advertisement

This is clearly UCLA’s toughest test as Washington also comes in undefeated and had to face then-No. 11 Michigan State in a tougher nonconference game than anything on UCLA’s schedule.

The Huskies are led by Indiana transfer Michael Penix, who has become a much more polished passer since being reunited with Washington coach Kalen DeBoer (who was Indiana’s offensive coordinator back in Penix’s redshirt freshman year). Penix leads the nation with 347 yards passing per game with 12 touchdowns, just one interception and he hasn’t been sacked in four games.

The offenses are expected to excel with the over/under set at 64.5 points. With both teams trying to stay near the top of the Pac-12 standings (in the first year of the conference doing away with divisions and just having the top two teams face in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas), the majority of bettors have been siding with the under as 56% of the bets and 62% of the money has been on the under as of Thursday morning.

For more sports betting content, check out www.VSiN.com. Sign up to be a subscriber at VSiN.com/subscribe.