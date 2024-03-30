UCLA women vs. LSU in Sweet 16: Live updates, start time and analysis

Kiki Rice is determined to make her NCAA title dreams with UCLA come true

UCLA guard Kiki Rice passes during a win over California Baptist in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 23. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Every day before practice, Kiki Rice wastes no time setting her intention. At the top of her note sheet as UCLA begins watching film, the sophomore point guard writes down her mission.

“We will play in the Final Four.”

Rice is trying to turn her dream into a reality as the No. 2-seeded Bruins begin NCAA tournament play this weekend. UCLA (25-6) will host tournament games for the second consecutive season, beginning with California Baptist on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion in the first round of the Albany 2 Region. The winner will face Creighton or Nevada Las Vegas in the second round Monday.

Averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists, the All-Pac-12 guard represents both the present and the future of UCLA’s championship hopes. Her top-ranked recruiting class, led by Rice and fellow McDonald’s All-American Gabriela Jaquez, is in only its second college season. They still are growing together as UCLA chases its first NCAA championship. But this roster, with guard Charisma Osborne returning for a fifth season, is UCLA’s best chance to win a title in coach Cori Close’s 13-year tenure.

Read more >>>