Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

Jordan Wilson’s departure leaves UCLA dangerously thin at tight end

UCLA tight end Jordan Wilson is departing via the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
UCLA tight end Jordan Wilson is departing via the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Jan. 24, 2020
3:09 PM
Share

UCLA’s thinning tight end ranks were further depleted Friday when redshirt junior Jordan Wilson announced on Twitter that he was departing via the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Wilson becomes the third tight end to leave the team since the end of the last season, joining Devin Asiasi and Matt Lynch. Asiasi announced he was headed for the NFL draft and Lynch is also leaving as a graduate transfer.

The exodus of players at the position leaves freshman Mike Martinez and walk-on Greg Dulcich as the only returning tight ends who caught a pass last season; the duo combined for 11 catches and a touchdown.

Wilson said on Twitter that he would graduate at the end of spring quarter before heading elsewhere to complete his college career. He had mainly been used as a blocking tight end and on special teams under coach Chip Kelly, catching seven passes last season and two passes in 2018 after catching 16 passes as a redshirt freshman in 2017 under coach Jim Mora.

UCLA Sports
Ex-coach charged in admissions scandal accuses UCLA of admitting unqualified athletes
Jorge Salcedo
UCLA Sports
Ex-coach charged in admissions scandal accuses UCLA of admitting unqualified athletes
Ex-UCLA soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, charged in the college admissions scandal, accused the school of using athlete admissions “as a vehicle to raise funds.”
Advertisement

Wilson is the 14th UCLA player currently in the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, the Bruins’ recruiting efforts suffered a setback when Bellflower St. John Bosco High running back Nathaniel Jones announced on Twitter that he was decommitting from the team and reopening his recruitment.

UCLA Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement