Jordan Wilson’s departure leaves UCLA dangerously thin at tight end

UCLA’s thinning tight end ranks were further depleted Friday when redshirt junior Jordan Wilson announced on Twitter that he was departing via the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Wilson becomes the third tight end to leave the team since the end of the last season, joining Devin Asiasi and Matt Lynch. Asiasi announced he was headed for the NFL draft and Lynch is also leaving as a graduate transfer.

The exodus of players at the position leaves freshman Mike Martinez and walk-on Greg Dulcich as the only returning tight ends who caught a pass last season; the duo combined for 11 catches and a touchdown.

Wilson said on Twitter that he would graduate at the end of spring quarter before heading elsewhere to complete his college career. He had mainly been used as a blocking tight end and on special teams under coach Chip Kelly, catching seven passes last season and two passes in 2018 after catching 16 passes as a redshirt freshman in 2017 under coach Jim Mora.

Wilson is the 14th UCLA player currently in the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, the Bruins’ recruiting efforts suffered a setback when Bellflower St. John Bosco High running back Nathaniel Jones announced on Twitter that he was decommitting from the team and reopening his recruitment.