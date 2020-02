UCLA has completed the nonconference portion of its 2026 football schedule, agreeing to play Nevada at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 19, 2026.

The Bruins will open that season with a game against Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Sept. 5, followed by their home opener against San Diego State on Sept. 12.

UCLA has played Nevada once previously, beating the Wolf Pack 58-20 at the Rose Bowl to open the 2013 season.