UCLA Sports

UCLA’s Mick Cronin is NABC District 19 coach of the year

Arizona v UCLA
UCLA coach Mick Cronin speaks to his players during a timeout in a game against Arizona on Feb. 29 at Pauley Pavilion.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)
By Ben Bolch 
March 23, 2020
10:20 AM
UCLA coach Mick Cronin has been selected the National Assn. of Basketball Coaches District 19 coach of the year, it was announced Monday.

Cronin, who recently completed his first season with the Bruins, was previously selected the Pac-12 Conference coach of the year.

This is the second time Cronin has been named the NABC’s district coach of the year, having won the District 25 award in 2014 when he coached at Cincinnati.

Cronin guided UCLA to a 19-12 record after the Bruins won 11 of their final 14 games to finish second in the Pac-12 standings. UCLA was set to play California in a Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal before the rest of the season was canceled.

Cronin, 48, has 384 victories in 17 seasons at the Division I level, more victories than any other active coach under the age of 50.

The NABC also announced its All-District 19 first and second teams. The first-team selections were Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle, Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV, Arizona State’s Remy Martin and Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji. The second-team selections were Washington’s Isaiah Stewart, USC’s Onyeka Okongwu, Washington State’s CJ Elleby, Colorado’s Tyler Bey and Stanford’s Oscar da Silva.

Ben Bolch
