UCLA lands a high-profile transfer in Kentucky guard Johnny Juzang

Johnny Juzang was a regular at Pauley Pavilion while being wooed by some of the nation’s top college basketball programs as a local high school prospect, attending UCLA games and practices while getting to know the players.

Now he can call them his teammates.

Juzang announced on Twitter on Thursday that he is transferring to UCLA after spending his freshman season at Kentucky in a move that could significantly bolster the Bruins’ backcourt.

“UCLA was always his dream home school,” Juzang’s father, Maxie, said in a telephone interview, “so it’s almost like he’s coming back to his dream.”

Johnny, a 6-foot-6 guard who starred at Studio City Harvard-Westlake High, averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game as a Kentucky reserve but began to flourish late in the season. He made 10 of his last 20 three-point attempts and scored 10 points in a career-high 33 minutes during a comeback victory over Florida.

Juzang entered the transfer portal after the season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, providing an opportunity to move close to home while playing for a team he always adored. He had strongly considered UCLA out of high school but didn’t have much time to establish a relationship with newly hired coach Mick Cronin and his staff before picking Kentucky last spring.

“It’s a crazy time in the world right now, and with this current pandemic, I think being close to home, and close to family and friends, is so important,” Juzang wrote on Twitter. “I can’t explain how excited I am to play for Coach Cronin and UCLA. Growing up in Los Angeles, 15 minutes from Westwood, I’ve always followed UCLA and dreamed of playing in Pauley Pavilion. Bringing a title back home is something that motivates me like nothing else.”

Juzang added that he would pursue a waiver for immediate eligibility. He’ll join a growing list of Bruins newcomers that also includes Las Vegas Trinity International School point guard Daishen Nix and Rancho Cucamonga Etiwanda High shooting guard Jaylen Clark. The Bruins currently have one open roster spot but could add more if any players leave for the NBA.

Whenever Juzang makes his home debut, he figures to have a large contingent of family and friends in the stands.

“To think that we can go to every home game and potentially even some of the other Pac-12 games is just amazing,” Maxie Juzang said.

