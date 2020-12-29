Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA gets another key defender back with Qwuantrezz Knight’s return

UCLA defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight keeps an eye on Cal quarterback Chase Garbers during a game.
UCLA defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight keeps an eye on Cal quarterback Chase Garbers during a game at the Rose Bowl last season.
(Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

One of the most lively, energetic voices will continue to carry through UCLA’s football practice facility in 2021.

Qwuantrezz Knight is coming back.

The graduate transfer nickelback known for encouraging teammates and coaches alike will capitalize on NCAA rules granting all players an additional season of eligibility, allowing the Bruins to keep one of their most disruptive defensive players.

“I want to take this year to better myself and work towards being a complete player and better man,” Knight wrote on Twitter on Tuesday while announcing his return. “I can’t wait to get back to work with my teammates for one last ride.”

Advertisement

Playing a position known as a “striker” that coach Chip Kelly equated to a nickelback in UCLA’s new 4-2-5 defense, Knight became one of the team’s top playmakers, collecting 40 tackles, including 4½ for loss, to go with one sack, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

The 2021 season will be Knight’s sixth in college. He spent 2016, 2017 and 2018 at Maryland before transferring to Kent State, where he starred in 2019 while becoming defensive most valuable player of the Frisco Bowl.

Knight becomes the second Bruins defensive player with NFL aspirations to announce his return, joining safety Quentin Lake. Defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa said he would declare for the NFL draft, ending his college career.

Sports

Pac-12 #WeAreUnited helped college athletes find a voice, but what’s next?

Oregon football players celebrate after winning an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Southern California Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Sports

Pac-12 #WeAreUnited helped college athletes find a voice, but what’s next?

The “We Are United” movement showed unpaid college athletes without a union could speak up for themselves and be heard while asked to play during a pandemic.

More Coverage

Sports year in review: NBA bubble offered a surreal setting for league’s revival
A sports year like no other: The triumphs and tragedies of 2020
Advertisement

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Advertisement
Advertisement