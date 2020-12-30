Defensive back Obi Eboh becomes latest UCLA graduate transfer to stick around

Defensive back Obi Eboh became the latest UCLA graduate transfer to decide he had a few miles left on his college football odometer, announcing Wednesday that he would return for the 2021 season.

“It’s a marathon not a sprint,” Eboh wrote on Twitter.

Eboh joined graduate transfer running back Brittain Brown, nickelback Qwuantrezz Knight and guard Paul Grattan Jr. in capitalizing on NCAA rules that have granted all players an additional season of eligibility amid the pandemic.

Advertisement

“Our team is special and we have some unfinished business to take care of in 2021,” Eboh wrote, alluding to the Bruins finishing 3-4 during the shortened season. “See y’all soon.”

Part of a secondary that should return fully intact next season after redshirt junior safety Quentin Lake also announced his return, Eboh collected 19 tackles and two sacks in five games. Eboh was a part-time starter at Stanford from 2017 to 2019.