UCLA Sports

UCLA’s Rayshad Williams joins fellow defensive back Elijah Gates in transfer portal

UCLA defensive back Rayshad Williams breaks up a pass intended for Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner on Nov. 28, 2020.
Defensive back Rayshad Williams breaks up a pass intended for Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner during UCLA’s 27-10 win on Nov. 28.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Rayshad Williams on Friday became the second veteran UCLA defensive back to enter the transfer portal, joining Elijah Gates after Gates had said earlier in the week that he would leave as a graduate transfer.

Williams, a redshirt sophomore, announced his decision to leave the Bruins on Twitter while thanking coaches and saying he intended to find a new football home for the 2021 season.

Williams and Gates were once part-time starters whose roles shrank last season, when they both were exclusively reserves. But Gates tied fellow defensive backs Stephan Blaylock and Jay Shaw for the team lead with two interceptions in 2020, including one against Arizona that led to a sideline celebration with coach Chip Kelly.

“I think you guys get caught up a little bit too much in the depth chart because he plays a ton in our dime package and he played a lot of football for us and has been awesome,” Kelly said the following week when a reporter asked about the exchange with Gates. “I’m a huge Elijah fan, and he’s doing a lot of different things. He may not be the starting safety in base, but we’re not in base all that often. We’re in dime a lot, and he plays a lot for us in dime and he’s worked extremely hard.”

Williams finished last season with nine tackles and one pass breakup in six games.

Walk-on running back Cole Kinder has also entered the transfer portal, saying his departure was tied to seeking more opportunities to contribute in games with the Bruins well-stocked at the position heading into next season.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
