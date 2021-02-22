Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
After repeatedly being foiled, UCLA and Oregon might finally get to play

Oregon coach Dana Altman talks with his team.
Oregon coach Dana Altman talks with his team during the second half on Feb. 18 in Eugene, Ore.
(Andy Nelson / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Scheduling a basketball game between UCLA and Oregon this season has required the teams to try, try, try again.

After three games between the teams were postponed earlier this season, they might just get to play each other.

The Bruins added a game against the Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on March 3 as part of the Pac-12 Conference’s efforts to reschedule games relevant to the regular-season championship and NCAA tournament selections.

UCLA (16-5 overall, 12-3 Pac-12) entered Monday tied with USC atop the conference standings, 1½ games ahead of Oregon (14-4, 9-3) before the Ducks played the Trojans at the Galen Center in another makeup game.

The Bruins and Ducks had originally been scheduled to meet on Dec. 23 in Eugene before the game officials were unable to work because of COVID-19 issues, leading to a postponement.

Oregon agreed to play UCLA at Pauley Pavilion twice in the same week later in the season before those games were wiped out when the Ducks had to pause basketball activities because of their own coronavirus issues.

Now they will try again in a game that will be televised by ESPN2 at a time to be determined. UCLA will conclude its regular season three days later with a home game against USC.

Ben Bolch

