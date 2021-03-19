After UCLA’s win, Mick Cronin reunites with dad for first time in more than a year

An invigorating overtime win over Michigan State was special enough for UCLA coach Mick Cronin in Thursday night’s NCAA tournament First Four. An interaction Cronin had after the game served as a cherry on top that all Americans can relate to.

Cronin, a Cincinnati native, had not seen his father, Harold “Hep” Cronin, since the start of the pandemic. During Thursday’s game, the TBS broadcast team featured Hep often in the stands at Mackey Arena, sporting his UCLA shirt and sweating out every possession of a tight game like one would expect from a longtime high school basketball coach.

After the game, Hep walked down to the first row and shared a conversation with Mick, whose Bruins came back from an 11-point deficit at halftime to force overtime and win 86-80.

UCLA plays Brigham Young Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. in the first round, and you can bet we’ll see a lot more of Hep and Peggy Cronin during that one.