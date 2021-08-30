Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA’s Myles Johnson quenches thirst for NIL deal with beverage company

Rutgers' Myles Johnson (15) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game.
Myles Johnson reacts during a game against Indiana in March while playing for Rutgers. Johnson transferred to UCLA in April.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Myles Johnson was scrolling through Instagram recently when he came across promoted content from Hint Water. The San Francisco-based beverage company was seeking college students to hawk its brand as an alternative to soda and other sugary drinks.

It was an easy sell.

“I was like, oh, I actually drink their stuff,” Johnson, the UCLA graduate transfer center from Rutgers, recalled Monday, “so I was like, yeah, I’ll do that.”

And so was born one of the latest name, image and likeness deals involving Bruins basketball players. Junior guard Johnny Juzang is hosting a skills clinic for youth basketball players — at $100 a pop — Sunday in Hacienda Heights, and junior guard Jake Kyman is promoting Fitted Laundry on his website, offering the code “KYMAN10” at checkout for a 10% discount on the pickup laundry service.

Johnson is a natural ambassador for Hint Water as someone who already enjoys their watermelon and peach flavors. As part of his agreement with the company that starts in September, he will promote its brand on social media while receiving free water and roughly $16 an hour. Johnson said a member of UCLA’s spirit squad has also agreed to promote the brand.

“You do an Instagram post a month and stuff on your [social media] story and they send you water and everyone [on the team] can have some,” Johnson said. “So hopefully everyone will get a little bit of benefit from it.”

Johnson said he liked the taste of Hint Water, which alleviated his struggles to stay hydrated.

“For me, water’s really bland and I’ll try to drink less Gatorade because it has a lot of sugar that you don’t really need,” Johnson said, “and [Hint Water is] lower in sugar and it gives your water a little bit of taste too, so that’s what I like about it.”

How much time did Johnson anticipate devoting to his new endeavor on top of his studies in the graduate school of engineering and the basketball team?

“Probably not that much,” he said. “It’s just posting a picture, taking it and then meeting with them and setting things up, so I don’t see it as something that’s going to take any time, really.”

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
