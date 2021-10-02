UCLA Sports

Photos: UCLA loses to Arizona State at Rose Bowl

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet breaks a tackle attempt by Arizona State linebacker Darien Butler.
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet breaks a tackle attempt by Arizona State linebacker Darien Butler during the first half at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Gina FerazziStaff Photographer 
Share

UCLA‘s aspirations to turn its 2021 season into something special experienced another setback in the Bruins’ 42-23 loss to Arizona State at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.

Here is a collection of images capturing some of the game’s biggest moments from veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Gina Ferazzi.

PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 2 2021: UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly stares down UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kam Brown.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly stares down wide receiver Kam Brown during a timeout against Arizona State.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Arizona State running back DeaMonte Trayanum celebrates after scoring a first-half touchdown against UCLA.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement

UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Chase Cota.
UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Chase Cota in the first half against Arizona State.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA running back Brittain Brown bursts through the Arizona State defense in front of lineman Tyler Johnson.
UCLA running back Brittain Brown bursts through the Arizona State defense in front of lineman Tyler Johnson to score a first-half touchdown.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson scrambles out of the pocket in the first half against Arizona State.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson scrambles with the ball against Arizona State.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich can't make a catch as he's hit by Arizona State defensive back DeAndre Pierce.
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich can’t make a catch as he’s hit by Arizona State defensive back DeAndre Pierce during the first half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson tries to leap over Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones in the first half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

UCLA Sports
Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

More From the Los Angeles Times