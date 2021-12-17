UCLA’s game against North Carolina canceled because of COVID protocols
The UCLA men’s basketball game against North Carolina on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has been canceled and the fourth-ranked Bruins have paused all basketball activities for an indeterminate length of time because of COVID-19 issues within their program.
The game will not be rescheduled. UCLA’s next scheduled game is Wednesday against Cal Poly at Pauley Pavilion and the Bruins (8-1) are scheduled to resume Pac-12 play against Arizona on Dec. 30.
The team’s problems with the virus started when coach Mick Cronin was placed in COVID-19 protocols Wednesday and its game against Alabama State was later canceled. That left the game against the Tar Heels in doubt while players and coaches underwent further testing.
