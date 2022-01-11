UCLA promotes line coach Justin Frye to offensive coordinator

Justin Frye has been rewarded for transforming UCLA’s patchwork offensive line into a strength.

Bruins coach Chip Kelly announced Sunday that Frye has been promoted to offensive coordinator and assistant head coach for offense.

Kelly filled the role of offensive coordinator during Frye’s first season in Westwood. It was not immediately clear whether Kelly would continue to call plays, do so in a collaborative manner or cede those duties entirely to Frye.

Frye presided over an offensive line that helped the Bruins rush for 1,858 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, including at least one rushing touchdown in each of the last eight games. Joshua Kelley rushed for 1,243 yards and topped 100 yards six times despite not becoming the team’s primary tailback until the fourth game of the season.

UCLA also closed the season with at least 400 yards of offense in four consecutive games.

Frye helped stabilize an offensive line that struggled early in the season while center Boss Tagaloa served a three-game suspension for an undisclosed violation of athletic department policies. Tagaloa’s return and the resulting move of freshman Christaphany Murray from center to guard immediately made the Bruins’ line a more formidable group.

Before arriving at UCLA in February, Frye had served as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Boston College for five seasons.