UCLA roster situation: Who is arriving, who might be departing and staying

UCLA basketball players (from left) Mac Etienne, Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard celebrate after an NCAA tournament win.
UCLA basketball players (from left) Mac Etienne, Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard celebrate after an NCAA tournament win over Akron. All three are eligible to return for another season next year.
(Jamie Schwaberow / NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
L.A. Times staff writer Ben Bolch assesses the possibilities for scholarship players on UCLA’s 2022-23 men’s basketball roster:

Arriving

Dylan Andrews, 6-4, G: Could help in a variety of ways beyond being backup point guard.

Amari Bailey, 6-5, G: A highlight machine in the open court who will pour in points.

Adem Bona, 6-9, F: His dunking could turn UCLA into the new Lob City.

Possibly going

Jules Bernard, 6-7, G: Most unsung starter will be missed if he departs as expected.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., 6-7, G: Sister Gabriela could be major lobbyist in getting him to stay.

Johnny Juzang, 6-7, G: Will he opt for the NBA draft or one last dance with the Bruins?

Jake Kyman, 6-7, G: Must decide whether he wants a bigger role elsewhere.

Cody Riley, 6-9, F: Longest-tenured Bruin might be ready to move on.

Peyton Watson, 6-8 ,G: Could enjoy Russell Westbrook-like sophomore surge if he stays.

Probably staying

Tyger Campbell, 5-11, G: Not widely viewed as NBA prospect, he’s indispensable for Bruins.

Jaylen Clark, 6-5, G: Team’s top defender could move into starting role next season.

Mac Etienne, 6-10, F: Will be quality backup big man after returning from knee injury.

Myles Johnson, 6-10, C: Likely returns to complete two-year graduate engineering degree.

Will McClendon, 6-2, G: Could contribute heavily with his defense and shooting.

Kenneth Nwuba, 6-10, F/C: Team’s post depth will make it hard to get playing time.

David Singleton, 6-4, G: Emotional leader could return if he gets into graduate school.

Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

