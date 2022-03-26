UCLA roster situation: Who is arriving, who might be departing and staying

L.A. Times staff writer Ben Bolch assesses the possibilities for scholarship players on UCLA’s 2022-23 men’s basketball roster:

Arriving

Dylan Andrews, 6-4, G: Could help in a variety of ways beyond being backup point guard.

Amari Bailey, 6-5, G: A highlight machine in the open court who will pour in points.

Adem Bona, 6-9, F: His dunking could turn UCLA into the new Lob City.

Possibly going

Jules Bernard, 6-7, G: Most unsung starter will be missed if he departs as expected.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., 6-7, G: Sister Gabriela could be major lobbyist in getting him to stay.

Johnny Juzang, 6-7, G: Will he opt for the NBA draft or one last dance with the Bruins?

Jake Kyman, 6-7, G: Must decide whether he wants a bigger role elsewhere.

Cody Riley, 6-9, F: Longest-tenured Bruin might be ready to move on.

Peyton Watson, 6-8 ,G: Could enjoy Russell Westbrook-like sophomore surge if he stays.

Probably staying

Tyger Campbell, 5-11, G: Not widely viewed as NBA prospect, he’s indispensable for Bruins.

Jaylen Clark, 6-5, G: Team’s top defender could move into starting role next season.

Mac Etienne, 6-10, F: Will be quality backup big man after returning from knee injury.

Myles Johnson, 6-10, C: Likely returns to complete two-year graduate engineering degree.

Will McClendon, 6-2, G: Could contribute heavily with his defense and shooting.

Kenneth Nwuba, 6-10, F/C: Team’s post depth will make it hard to get playing time.

David Singleton, 6-4, G: Emotional leader could return if he gets into graduate school.