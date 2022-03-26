UCLA roster situation: Who is arriving, who might be departing and staying
L.A. Times staff writer Ben Bolch assesses the possibilities for scholarship players on UCLA’s 2022-23 men’s basketball roster:
Arriving
Dylan Andrews, 6-4, G: Could help in a variety of ways beyond being backup point guard.
Amari Bailey, 6-5, G: A highlight machine in the open court who will pour in points.
Adem Bona, 6-9, F: His dunking could turn UCLA into the new Lob City.
Possibly going
Jules Bernard, 6-7, G: Most unsung starter will be missed if he departs as expected.
Jaime Jaquez Jr., 6-7, G: Sister Gabriela could be major lobbyist in getting him to stay.
Johnny Juzang, 6-7, G: Will he opt for the NBA draft or one last dance with the Bruins?
Jake Kyman, 6-7, G: Must decide whether he wants a bigger role elsewhere.
Cody Riley, 6-9, F: Longest-tenured Bruin might be ready to move on.
Peyton Watson, 6-8 ,G: Could enjoy Russell Westbrook-like sophomore surge if he stays.
The status of starters Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Johnny Juzang remains undecided as UCLA looks ahead to next season after Sweet 16 exit.
Probably staying
Tyger Campbell, 5-11, G: Not widely viewed as NBA prospect, he’s indispensable for Bruins.
Jaylen Clark, 6-5, G: Team’s top defender could move into starting role next season.
Mac Etienne, 6-10, F: Will be quality backup big man after returning from knee injury.
Myles Johnson, 6-10, C: Likely returns to complete two-year graduate engineering degree.
Will McClendon, 6-2, G: Could contribute heavily with his defense and shooting.
Kenneth Nwuba, 6-10, F/C: Team’s post depth will make it hard to get playing time.
David Singleton, 6-4, G: Emotional leader could return if he gets into graduate school.
