Remaining loyal to UCLA, David Singleton will return for a fifth season

UCLA guard David Singleton plays during an NCAA college basketball game
UCLA guard David Singleton plays during an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State on Feb. 26 in Corvallis, Ore.
(Amanda Loman / Associated Press)
Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
He once slept on the court inside Pauley Pavilion and showed up unannounced at a UCLA season ticket-holder’s doorstep with game-worn shoes as a thank you for sending him fan mail, showing just how much he appreciated being a Bruin.

So it should come as no surprise that given a chance to wear those beloved four letters across his chest for another year, David Singleton took it like a wide-open three-pointer, announcing his decision Thursday morning on social media.

A part-time starter and valuable contributor in every role over his first four college seasons, Singleton will return for the 2022-23 season thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted every player because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singleton will enter his final season in fourth place on UCLA’s career three-point field goal percentage chart, his 43.8% accuracy from behind the arc, trailing only Reggie Miller (43.9%), Jason Kapono (44.6%) and Pooh Richardson (46.4%).

Last season, Singleton averaged 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds, including a season-high 22 points off the bench during a February victory over Washington at Pauley Pavilion. For his career, Singleton has averaged 4.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game, making 24 starts.

Singleton sparked UCLA’s upset of second-seeded Alabama in the Sweet 16 round of the 2021 NCAA tournament with 15 points in 20 minutes, continually making crucial baskets after leading scorer Johnny Juzang had fouled out.

He’s also become a trusted team leader, bouncing joyfully among his teammates in the pregame hype huddle after delivering a heartfelt message.

After deciding to return, he’ll be back in the middle of things once more next season.

