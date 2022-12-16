UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson stays mum on status for Sun Bowl

He was on the field at Wasserman Football Center on Friday, but that’s no guarantee Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be in the same position on Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas.

Although he participated fully in practice Friday, the UCLA quarterback didn’t confirm he would play in the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh.

“I think it’s still being determined,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I just love being out here with my guys, love playing football, so just taking every opportunity as they come.”

The Bruins (9-3) could equal the school record for wins in a season with a victory in UCLA’s first postseason appearance since 2017. The chance to make history has “been on my mind heavy,” Thompson-Robinson said, especially after last year’s Holiday Bowl was canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak on the UCLA team.

When pressed, Thompson-Robinson said, “As of right now, it’s leaning more towards playing,” but he said he’ll discuss with coaches, his parents and agents to make an informed decision with his NFL draft hopes in the balance. He said his body is “still nicked up” from the regular season.

The noncommittal answer might be part gamesmanship, forcing Pittsburgh (8-4) to spend extra time preparing for backup quarterback Ethan Garbers. It might also be a ploy to maintain intrigue in the Sun Bowl, similar to how former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen dutifully fulfilled all media obligations leading up to the Cactus Bowl in 2017 before being ruled out with a concussion hours before kickoff.

The bowl game is already without some stars.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis isn’t expected to play after announcing his intention to transfer. Unanimous All-American defensive lineman Calijah Kancey will also miss the game because of an injury. The ACC defensive player of the year led the nation’s interior defenders with 14.5 tackles for loss despite missing 1½ games because of injury.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis is not expected to play in the Sun Bowl against UCLA after announcing his intentions to transfer. (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

Other top UCLA players who face NFL decisions like running back Zach Charbonnet, receiver Jake Bobo and safety Mo Osling III were on the field Friday. Even kicker/punter Nicholas Barr-Mira, who announced his intention to transfer, was present and will play in the bowl game, coach Chip Kelly said on a conference call when the Sun Bowl announced the matchup this month. Receiver Kazmeir Allen remained absent from practice Friday. Kelly was not made available to reporters.

While Thompson-Robinson kept his options open, outside linebacker Bo Calvert didn’t hesitate when asked if he would be playing.

“I’ve never played in a bowl game, so I figured now is a good time to start,” the redshirt senior said with a laugh. “Some guys choose not to and that’s not me.”

Players share their thoughts with one another about whether they will play, Thompson-Robinson said, but whether a teammate like Charbonnet, a senior with one year of eligibility left, decides to play won’t affect the quarterback’s decision. Charbonnet’s NFL draft stock soared this season after he led the Pac-12 in rushing and earned All-American honors for the Associated Press, Football Writers Assn. and Sporting News.

From his conversations with teammates, Calvert feels players are “really bought in on playing this game” to make a lasting memory and send their seniors off with victory.

“If you’re a competitor then no matter what game you’re going to go into, you want to win that game,” Calvert said. “Guys are competing out here every single day and it’s going to be about who really wants it more.”