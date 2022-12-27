UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern is back for Sun Bowl after health issues

A familiar, raspy voice will be heard on UCLA coaches’ headsets during the Sun Bowl.

Bill McGovern is back.

The defensive coordinator who had missed the last five games with what he described Tuesday as “health problems” is set to make his return when the No. 18 Bruins face Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl on Friday.

Advertisement

“I’m thrilled to be back and honestly, one of the things that gave me the most energy was being back around the kids and being back in the offices and working and trying to game-plan and do all those things,” McGovern said. “I thought it was really exciting just to be out with the guys running around.”

McGovern, who will turn 60 on New Year’s Eve, declined to elaborate on his health issues but did not hesitate when asked if he expected to fulfill the final year on his two-year, $1.8-million contract in 2023.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Absolutely.”

The Bruins’ defense experienced a downturn during McGovern’s absence, giving up an average of 31.8 points over the final five games as opposed to 25.9 points with McGovern presiding over the defense. McGovern credited analyst Clancy Pendergast, who took his spot in the press box, and the other defensive assistants with sustaining the players’ effort.

“The biggest thing was just the guys were playing hard in the fourth quarter, they were chasing the ball around, they were making some plays,” McGovern said.

McGovern said it was hard to watch games without being a part of what was happening, sometimes falling into old habits.

“When you coach for 37 years and all of a sudden you think you have a headset on at home but you don’t, you know?” he said. “So you might be yelling at somebody in your house rather than somebody on the other end of the line.”