No. 11 UCLA dominates Washington to extend winning streak to 10 games

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell drives around Washington guard Koren Johnson with UCLA's Adem Bona.
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell drives around Washington guard Koren Johnson during the Bruins’ 74-49 win Sunday.
(John Froschauer / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Associated PressFollow
SEATTLE — 

Adem Bona scored a career-high 18 points, Jamie Jaquez Jr. added another 17, and No. 11 UCLA defeated Washington 74-49 on Sunday night.

It was the Bruins’ 10th straight victory to close out their Pacific Northwest road trip.

David Singleton added 14 points for the Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) and Tyger Campbell had 15 points and 11 assists.

Washington (9-6, 1-3) has dropped their last three, two against ranked opponents. The Huskies were led by junior center Braxton Meah, notching a season high 20 points on 9 of 10 shooting.

Washington was held to 35% from the field (19-55) and 2 of 25 from 3-point range.

UCLA finished 45% from the field (29-64) and hit 9 of 23 3-point attempts. UCLA narrowly edged Washington in the rebound battle (36-34).

UCLA never trailed after a 12-0 run early in the first half gave them a 17-6 advantage. They held the Huskies 0-7 from the field during that spurt before Meah scored to cut the deficit to 17-8 with 11:30 remaining in the half.

Washington hit its first 3-pointer from Koren Johnson with 5:09 left in the first half after starting 0-10 from beyond the arc.

The Huskies trailed by five in the final minutes of the first before a pair of 3s from Singleton and Campbell gave the Bruins a 36-27 advantage at halftime.

Ben Bolch

