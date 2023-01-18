Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA’s 2023 football schedule features a few major Pac-12 obstacles

South Alabama running back La'Damian Webb is tackled by UCLA defenders.
South Alabama running back La'Damian Webb is tackled by UCLA defenders during the first half at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 17, 2022.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share

With two Pac-12 football heavyweights falling off its schedule, UCLA’s slate of conference games in 2023 seems favorable … or does it?

The Bruins won’t have to play Oregon or Washington, who combined for a 21-5 record last season, but they will have to face three presumed contenders on the road as part of their farewell season in the Pac-12.

The outcome of games at defending conference champion Utah on Sept. 23, at Oregon State on Oct. 14 and at USC on Nov. 18 will heavily determine whether UCLA can vie for its first Pac-12 title under coach Chip Kelly. The Bruins have not traveled to Corvallis, Ore., to face the Beavers since 2015, and they may not return anytime soon given their move to the Big Ten Conference beginning in 2024.

Advertisement

UCLA’s only bye week comes on Sept. 30, sandwiched between the game against the Utes and a game on Oct. 7 against Washington State at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins will play six home games, including the season opener against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 2 and another nonconference game against North Carolina Central on Sept. 16. This is the second consecutive season that UCLA will face a Football Championship Subdivision opponent after routing Alabama State 45-7 last September during the Bruins’ first game against a school from college football’s lower level.

California wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant catches a pass for a touchdown as Colorado cornerback Nikko Reed defends

UCLA Sports

UCLA lands a go-to receiver for quarterback Dante Moore in Cal transfer J. Michael Sturdivant

California’s J. Michael Sturdivant announced Friday he will transfer to UCLA. He is expected to become a primary target for new quarterback Dante Moore.

UCLA will face San Diego State on Sept. 9 at Snapdragon Stadium, making its first trip to play the Aztecs on the road since 2005.

The Bruins’ other home games are against Colorado on Oct. 28, Arizona State on Nov. 11 and California on Nov. 25. Their other road games are against Stanford on Oct. 21 and Arizona on Nov. 4.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

Advertisement