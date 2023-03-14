Atonio Mafi NFL draft diary: ‘I’m ready to show the scouts what I can do’

As offensive lineman Atonio Mafi transitions from UCLA to the NFL, he is sharing his journey with Times staff writer Ben Bolch through a weekly diary leading up to the April 27 draft. This week, Mafi discusses the importance of a good showing at the Bruins’ pro day.

It was a bummer not getting invited to the NFL combine, but that’s OK.

I’m going to make UCLA’s pro day on Wednesday my own combine. I feel like I’m ready to show the scouts what I can do.

Since the season ended in late December, I’ve been training for this moment. I spent a few months in Florida before recently coming back to Westwood in preparation to display all the ways I’ve improved.

I’ve gotten good feedback along the way, earning praise from coaches at the East-West Shrine Bowl and my mentor in Florida, former Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Willie Anderson. He told me to double down on what I’m confident in, being a run blocker — everyone’s going to expect that from me, so I have to make sure I continue to show that. We also did a lot of work on my pass sets and I’ve just got to be able to display that at pro day, show that I’ve gotten better with pass blocking and using my hands.

Chip Kelly has also given me a huge confidence boost. He told me to not worry about getting passed over for the combine and that I was still going to get drafted. Coach has a lot of experience with sending players to the draft, so I’m sure he knows what he’s talking about.

I saw one draft projection that had me going as high as the third round. That would be awesome, but I know that’s just somebody’s guess and I need to prove I’m worth being picked that high. I’ve just got to make sure I stay humble and focused on the work that needs to be done.

I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody ball out on Spaulding Field at pro day. It’s going to feel like a reunion with so many of us Bruins back together. The other guys who are coming are Kazmeir Allen, Stephan Blaylock, Jake Bobo, Bo Calvert, Zach Charbonnet, Michael Ezeike, Jon Gaines II, Azizi Hearn, Jack Landherr IV, Raiqwon O’Neal, Mo Osling III, Shea Pitts, Jacob Sykes and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

It was so cool seeing Dorian, Jon, Jake and Zach kill it at the combine and now we’re all going to do our best to impress alongside them. I’m going to do the position drills and the lift and maybe even run the 40-yard dash — my agent and I are still talking about whether that’s a good idea, so it will be a game-time decision.

I would feel confident running it because I’m in the best shape of my football career, down to 333 pounds. My goal in the lift is to bench press 225 pounds 25 times, which would be a solid number. In the position drills, I want to show my athleticism and lateral quickness in addition to the power I’m known for.

I won’t be lacking motivation. I should have been able to show the scouts all this same stuff at the combine.