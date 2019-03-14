Recent scandals leave scars, but USC is more than a handful of corrupt individuals

At the end of my first class every semester, I tell my students they can ask me anything they want and I promise I will answer them honestly. I usually get the same questions every year. Who’s the best and worst athlete you’ve ever covered? What’s Kobe Bryant like? Are the Lakers ever going to make the playoffs again? But I got a new one from Nathan Desai, a senior majoring in journalism, this semester. He wondered why I continued teaching at USC with a work schedule that often takes me around the country.