How USC’s 'side door' allowed unqualified prospective students to gain admission

That didn’t stop the father, according to court documents. His effort over more than a year — aided by a for-profit college counseling and preparation business in Newport Beach — included arranging a fraudulent SAT score, fabricating an athletic profile that described her as a “2017 Team MVP” and emailing a photograph of another individual playing water polo that was presented as her. A senior athletic department official at USC would see to it that the daughter would receive a conditional acceptance to the highly selective private university. In return, the father would send the official a check for $50,000.