USC's Bennie Boatwright has size and skill, but will he get an NBA chance?

VanVleet’s inspiration came at a perfect time for Boatwright, who has not generated much pre-draft buzz despite coming off a final season for the Trojans in which he was first-team All-Pac-12 Conference. As a 6-foot-10 forward who can dependably score from three-point range, Boatwright offers an intriguing combination of size and skill. But his injury history and age — he turns 23 next month — have put him in a position where he is unlikely to have his name called Thursday night at the Barclays Center.