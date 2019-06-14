The Sports Report: Toronto wraps up NBA title

Howdy, my name is John Cherwa and I’m filling in on this here newsletter while Houston Mitchell has finally figured out why he didn’t have to stand in line to see “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.”
NBA Finals
Let’s start with Shania Twain singing the Canadian national anthem awhile ago. Just click here.
We’ve said it before, but there is just something odd about having the NBA champion being a Canadian team.
Losing Kevin Durant had a huge effect on this series. Not to say it would have turned out differently, just that one team lost its best player.
So, let’s see what Dan Woike had to say about the final game of this season’s NBA Finals. The latest version of his story can be found here.
“The Toronto Raptors stood tallest the longest, winning their first NBA title after beating the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to capture the Finals in six games.
“Kyle Lowry had 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Kawhi Leonard had 22 points and Fred VanVleet came off the bench to score 22 against the Warriors, who were without Kevin Durant and who lost Klay Thompson to a knee injury in the second half.
“The two teams were near deadlocked for most of the game, with a key Raptors’ basket coming on a Siakam floater to make it 111-108 Toronto with 26.5 seconds remaining.
“After a turnover by Danny Green, the Warriors had one final chance to extend the Finals, but Stephen Curry’s potential game-winner didn’t fall.
“It was the final game for the Warriors at Oracle Arena before they move San Francisco next season.
“Thompson finished with 30 points while Curry added 21.”
NBA Finals results
All times Pacific
at Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Golden State 109, at Toronto 104
Toronto 123, at Golden State 109
Toronto 105, at Golden State 92
Golden State 106, at Toronto 105
Toronto 114, at Golden State 110
U.S. Open golf
Have to admit that the scores of the opening round of the U.S. Open, were a little too low to me. Need to trick that course up so that the average hacker can feel good about themselves.
There are only two golf tournaments I can watch on Thursday and Friday and those are the Masters and U.S. Open. But guys like Tod Leonard have to watch all four rounds of every tournament they cover.
So, let’s get his observations of the first round of the U.S. Open. The longer version of his story resides here.
Here’s what Tod had to say about Thursday.
“There would be no debacle, nothing to distract golf lovers from fully enjoying the visual bounty that is the Pebble Beach Golf Links.
“The U.S. Golf Assn. took extensive measures to ensure that for the first round of the 119th U.S. Open on Thursday.
“It showered the course with abundant water, and the weather did its part on a day when the golfers might only complain about barking sea lions.
“Only a hint of breeze in comfortable, shirt-sleeve temperatures made Pebble Beach vulnerable for the world’s best.
“With a late-afternoon birdie on the 18th hole, Justin Rose took sole possession of the lead by firing a six-under-par 65. That matched Tiger Woods’ opening round in his runaway victory in 2000 as the lowest U.S. Open score at Pebble.
“Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen and Aaron Wise each shot 66 in a scoring onslaught that was reminiscent of the PGA Tour’s February tournament here.
“Thirty-nine players scored in red figures, and 17 eagles were made — the most in the U.S. Open in 50 years.
“It didn’t hurt the appeal of the leaderboard.”
Women’s World Cup
Needing a break from the U.S. Open golf, I turned the TV over to the Women’s World Cup game between RSA and CHI. My sports-hating wife walked in to the room and said, “Oh, Russia playing China, that should be good.”
And for a second, I thought, “Oh, yeah.” Then it struck me, how many people think RSA is Russia. I’m guessing a lot of you. If I hadn’t been to a bunch of Olympics I would have thought the same thing. (It’s actually RUS, which makes sense.)
So, here’s where we need to petition the Republic of South Africa to change its initials to SOA or SAF or something different than RSA.
And, while we’re at it, AUS should belong to Austria not Australia, so until Australia can figure out how to get a kangaroo in the AUS abbreviation or a cute little sleepy Koala hanging from the side of a letter then it belongs to Austria.
Anyway, China beat South Africa, 1-0.
Wednesday’s results
China 1, South Africa 0
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Today’s schedule (all times Pacific)
Group D: Japan vs. Scotland, 6 a.m., FS1
Group C: Jamaica vs. Italy, 9 a.m., Fox
Group D: England vs. Argentina, Noon, Fox
Group A W-D-L, GD, Pts
France 2-0-0, +5, 6
Norway 1-0-1, +2, 3
Nigeria 1-0-1 -1, 3
South Korea 0-0-2, -6, 0
Group A schedule (all times Pacific)
France 4, South Korea 0
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1
Monday, Nigeria vs. France, Noon, Fox
Monday, South Korea vs. Norway, Noon, FS1
Group B W-D-L, GD, Pts
Germany 2-0-0, +2, 6
Spain 1-0-1, +1, 3
China 1-0-1, 0, 3
South Africa 0-0-2, -3, 0
Group B TV schedule (All Times Pacific)
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Germany 1, Spain 0
Today, South Africa vs. China, Noon, Fox
Monday, South Africa vs. Germany, 9 a.m., Fox
Monday, China vs. Spain, 9 a.m., FS1
Group C W-D-L, GD, Pts
Brazil 1-0-1, +2, 3
Italy 1-0-0, +1, 3
Australia 1-0-1, 0, 3
Jamaica 0-0-1, -3, 0
Group C TV schedule (all times Pacific)
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Friday, Jamaica vs. Italy, 9 a.m., Fox
Tuesday, Jamaica vs. Australia, Noon, FS2
Tuesday, Italy vs. Brazil, FS1
Group D W-D-L, GD, Pts
England 1-0-0, +1, 3
Argentina 0-1-0, 0, 1
Japan 0-1-0, 0, 1
Scotland 0-0-1, -1, 0
Group D TV schedule (all times Pacific)
England 2, Scotland 1
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Friday, Japan vs. Scotland, 6 a.m., FS1
Friday, England vs. Argentina, Noon, Fox
Wednesday, Japan vs. England, Noon, FS1
Wednesday, Scotland vs. Argentina, Noon, FS2
Group E W-D-L, GD, Pts
Canada 1-0-0, +1, 3
Netherlands 1-0-0, +1, 3
New Zealand 0-0-1, -1, 0
Cameroon 0-0-1, -1, 0
Group E TV schedule (all times Pacific)
Canada 1, Cameroon 0
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Saturday, Netherlands vs, Cameroon, 6 a.m., FS1
Saturday, Canada vs. New Zealand, Noon, FS2
June 20, Netherlands vs. Canada, 9 a.m., Fox
June 20, Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 9 a.m., FS1
Group F W-D-L, GD, Pts
United States 1-0-0, +13, 3
Sweden 1-0-0, +2, 3
Chile 0-0-1, -2, 0
Thailand 0-0-1, -13, 0
Group F TV schedule (All Times Pacific)
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0
Sunday, Sweden vs. Thailand, 6 a.m., FS1
Sunday, United States vs. Chile, 9 a.m., Fox
June 20, United States vs. Sweden, Noon, Fox
June 20, Thailand vs. Chile, Noon, FS1
Rest of the schedule
Round of 16 matches takes place from June 22 to 25.
Quarterfinal matches are from June 27 to 29.
One semifinal match is on July 2 at noon on Fox.
The other semifinal is on July 3 at noon on FS1.
Third-place game is July 6 at 8 a.m. on Fox.
Championship match is July 7 at 8 a.m. on Fox.
Odds and ends
Shohei Ohtani hits for the cycle in Angels win over Rays. … Dodgers shake off offensive slumber to beat the Cubs. … Zion Williamson suing to terminate marketing contract, alleging state law violation.
Today’s local sports schedule
Chicago Cubs at Dodgers, 7 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570
Angels at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., FSW, KLAA 830
Sparks at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Born on this date
1926: Dodger legend Don Newcombe
1952: College basketball coach Pat Summitt
1955: NFL player Vince Evans
1958: Speedskater Eric Heiden
1961: NBA player Sam Perkins
1969: NHL player Eric Desjardins
1969: Tennis player Steffi Graf
And finally
Here’s a nice featurette remembering the life and times of Don Newcombe. Just click here.
