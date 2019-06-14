Advertisement

The Sports Report: Toronto wraps up NBA title

By John Cherwa
Jun 14, 2019 | 5:00 AM

Howdy, my name is John Cherwa and I’m filling in on this here newsletter while Houston Mitchell has finally figured out why he didn’t have to stand in line to see “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.”

NBA Finals

Let’s start with Shania Twain singing the Canadian national anthem awhile ago. Just click here.

We’ve said it before, but there is just something odd about having the NBA champion being a Canadian team.

Losing Kevin Durant had a huge effect on this series. Not to say it would have turned out differently, just that one team lost its best player.

So, let’s see what Dan Woike had to say about the final game of this season’s NBA Finals. The latest version of his story can be found here.

“The Toronto Raptors stood tallest the longest, winning their first NBA title after beating the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to capture the Finals in six games.

Kyle Lowry had 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Kawhi Leonard had 22 points and Fred VanVleet came off the bench to score 22 against the Warriors, who were without Kevin Durant and who lost Klay Thompson to a knee injury in the second half.

“The two teams were near deadlocked for most of the game, with a key Raptors’ basket coming on a Siakam floater to make it 111-108 Toronto with 26.5 seconds remaining.

“After a turnover by Danny Green, the Warriors had one final chance to extend the Finals, but Stephen Curry’s potential game-winner didn’t fall.

“It was the final game for the Warriors at Oracle Arena before they move San Francisco next season.

“Thompson finished with 30 points while Curry added 21.”

NBA Finals results

All times Pacific

at Toronto 118, Golden State 109

Golden State 109, at Toronto 104

Toronto 123, at Golden State 109

Toronto 105, at Golden State 92

Golden State 106, at Toronto 105

Toronto 114, at Golden State 110

U.S. Open golf

Have to admit that the scores of the opening round of the U.S. Open, were a little too low to me. Need to trick that course up so that the average hacker can feel good about themselves.

There are only two golf tournaments I can watch on Thursday and Friday and those are the Masters and U.S. Open. But guys like Tod Leonard have to watch all four rounds of every tournament they cover.

So, let’s get his observations of the first round of the U.S. Open. The longer version of his story resides here.

Here’s what Tod had to say about Thursday.

“There would be no debacle, nothing to distract golf lovers from fully enjoying the visual bounty that is the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

“The U.S. Golf Assn. took extensive measures to ensure that for the first round of the 119th U.S. Open on Thursday.

“It showered the course with abundant water, and the weather did its part on a day when the golfers might only complain about barking sea lions.

“Only a hint of breeze in comfortable, shirt-sleeve temperatures made Pebble Beach vulnerable for the world’s best.

“With a late-afternoon birdie on the 18th hole, Justin Rose took sole possession of the lead by firing a six-under-par 65. That matched Tiger Woods’ opening round in his runaway victory in 2000 as the lowest U.S. Open score at Pebble.

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen and Aaron Wise each shot 66 in a scoring onslaught that was reminiscent of the PGA Tour’s February tournament here.

“Thirty-nine players scored in red figures, and 17 eagles were made — the most in the U.S. Open in 50 years.

“It didn’t hurt the appeal of the leaderboard.”

Women’s World Cup

Needing a break from the U.S. Open golf, I turned the TV over to the Women’s World Cup game between RSA and CHI. My sports-hating wife walked in to the room and said, “Oh, Russia playing China, that should be good.”

And for a second, I thought, “Oh, yeah.” Then it struck me, how many people think RSA is Russia. I’m guessing a lot of you. If I hadn’t been to a bunch of Olympics I would have thought the same thing. (It’s actually RUS, which makes sense.)

So, here’s where we need to petition the Republic of South Africa to change its initials to SOA or SAF or something different than RSA.

And, while we’re at it, AUS should belong to Austria not Australia, so until Australia can figure out how to get a kangaroo in the AUS abbreviation or a cute little sleepy Koala hanging from the side of a letter then it belongs to Austria.

Anyway, China beat South Africa, 1-0.

Wednesday’s results

China 1, South Africa 0

Australia 3, Brazil 2

Today’s schedule (all times Pacific)

Group D: Japan vs. Scotland, 6 a.m., FS1

Group C: Jamaica vs. Italy, 9 a.m., Fox

Group D: England vs. Argentina, Noon, Fox

Group A W-D-L, GD, Pts

France 2-0-0, +5, 6

Norway 1-0-1, +2, 3

Nigeria 1-0-1 -1, 3

South Korea 0-0-2, -6, 0

Group A schedule (all times Pacific)

France 4, South Korea 0

Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

France 2, Norway 1

Monday, Nigeria vs. France, Noon, Fox

Monday, South Korea vs. Norway, Noon, FS1

Group B W-D-L, GD, Pts

Germany 2-0-0, +2, 6

Spain 1-0-1, +1, 3

China 1-0-1, 0, 3

South Africa 0-0-2, -3, 0

Group B TV schedule (All Times Pacific)

Germany 1, China 0

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Germany 1, Spain 0

Today, South Africa vs. China, Noon, Fox

Monday, South Africa vs. Germany, 9 a.m., Fox

Monday, China vs. Spain, 9 a.m., FS1

Group C W-D-L, GD, Pts

Brazil 1-0-1, +2, 3

Italy 1-0-0, +1, 3

Australia 1-0-1, 0, 3

Jamaica 0-0-1, -3, 0

Group C TV schedule (all times Pacific)

Italy 2, Australia 1

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Australia 3, Brazil 2

Friday, Jamaica vs. Italy, 9 a.m., Fox

Tuesday, Jamaica vs. Australia, Noon, FS2

Tuesday, Italy vs. Brazil, FS1

Group D W-D-L, GD, Pts

England 1-0-0, +1, 3

Argentina 0-1-0, 0, 1

Japan 0-1-0, 0, 1

Scotland 0-0-1, -1, 0

Group D TV schedule (all times Pacific)

England 2, Scotland 1

Argentina 0, Japan 0

Friday, Japan vs. Scotland, 6 a.m., FS1

Friday, England vs. Argentina, Noon, Fox

Wednesday, Japan vs. England, Noon, FS1

Wednesday, Scotland vs. Argentina, Noon, FS2

Group E W-D-L, GD, Pts

Canada 1-0-0, +1, 3

Netherlands 1-0-0, +1, 3

New Zealand 0-0-1, -1, 0

Cameroon 0-0-1, -1, 0

Group E TV schedule (all times Pacific)

Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, Netherlands vs, Cameroon, 6 a.m., FS1

Saturday, Canada vs. New Zealand, Noon, FS2

June 20, Netherlands vs. Canada, 9 a.m., Fox

June 20, Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 9 a.m., FS1

Group F W-D-L, GD, Pts

United States 1-0-0, +13, 3

Sweden 1-0-0, +2, 3

Chile 0-0-1, -2, 0

Thailand 0-0-1, -13, 0

Group F TV schedule (All Times Pacific)

Sweden 2, Chile 0

United States 13, Thailand 0

Sunday, Sweden vs. Thailand, 6 a.m., FS1

Sunday, United States vs. Chile, 9 a.m., Fox

June 20, United States vs. Sweden, Noon, Fox

June 20, Thailand vs. Chile, Noon, FS1

Rest of the schedule

Round of 16 matches takes place from June 22 to 25.

Quarterfinal matches are from June 27 to 29.

One semifinal match is on July 2 at noon on Fox.

The other semifinal is on July 3 at noon on FS1.

Third-place game is July 6 at 8 a.m. on Fox.

Championship match is July 7 at 8 a.m. on Fox.

Odds and ends

Shohei Ohtani hits for the cycle in Angels win over Rays. … Dodgers shake off offensive slumber to beat the Cubs. … Zion Williamson suing to terminate marketing contract, alleging state law violation.

Today’s local sports schedule

Chicago Cubs at Dodgers, 7 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570

Angels at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., FSW, KLAA 830

Sparks at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Born on this date

1926: Dodger legend Don Newcombe

1952: College basketball coach Pat Summitt

1955: NFL player Vince Evans

1958: Speedskater Eric Heiden

1961: NBA player Sam Perkins

1969: NHL player Eric Desjardins

1969: Tennis player Steffi Graf

And finally

Here’s a nice featurette remembering the life and times of Don Newcombe. Just click here.

