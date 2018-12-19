Santa Clara holds off USC in double overtime 102-92

Freshman Trey Wertz scored 11 of his 28 points in the second overtime, Josip Vrankic had a career-high 22 points and Santa Clara held on after blowing a 19-point lead in regulation, beating USC 102-92 on Tuesday night.
Tahj Eaddy added 21 points and eight assists, Willie Caruso had 12 points and Josh Martin grabbed 18 rebounds for Santa Clara (6-6).
The Broncos had previously lost to Pac-12 teams Washington and California before sending the Trojans to their fourth straight loss.
Wertz paved the way after being mostly silent in regulation, outscoring USC in the two overtimes 17-12. Wertz had six points in the first overtime then scored all but two of Santa Clara's 13 points in the second extra period.
Jordan Usher scored 22 points for USC. Jonah Mathews added 20 points and Shaqquan Aaron had 17 points.
USC (5-6) rallied from 15 points down in the final six minutes of regulation to force overtime but the Trojans missed a chance to win in the first extra period, then managed only three points in the second.