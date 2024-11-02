USC vs. Washington: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Former five-star receiver Kyle Ford sets aside frustration to finish strong at USC

On Sunday mornings, when Kyle Ford can feel his frustration boiling up from the night before, he tries to step away. He’ll skip the optional Sunday lift at USC, setting aside football in favor of something else entirely. Something just for him. Something to help reset.

“Just to get away,” the sixth-year senior receiver says, “and clear my mental and take a deep breath and be around people I love.”

Lately, he’s found that peace in golf, spending Sundays on the course where he can forget for a while about the season at USC.