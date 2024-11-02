Advertisement
Live USC vs. Washington

USC vs. Washington: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Miller Moss and USC look to pick up a road win over Washington in the first Big Ten meeting between the former Pac-12 rivals. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PDT.

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch runs with the ball after making a catch against Rutgers.
USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
Former five-star receiver Kyle Ford sets aside frustration to finish strong at USC

USC wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) celebrates his touchdown against Rutgers last week.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Ryan Kartje

On Sunday mornings, when Kyle Ford can feel his frustration boiling up from the night before, he tries to step away. He’ll skip the optional Sunday lift at USC, setting aside football in favor of something else entirely. Something just for him. Something to help reset.

“Just to get away,” the sixth-year senior receiver says, “and clear my mental and take a deep breath and be around people I love.”

Lately, he’s found that peace in golf, spending Sundays on the course where he can forget for a while about the season at USC.

USC freshman edge-rushing duo Kameryn Fountain and Sam Greene bolster the Trojans

Sam Greene sacks Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Anthony De Leon

USC freshman edge-rushing duo Kameryn Fountain and Sam Greene have shown why they were recruited to join the Trojans’ defense: to get to the quarterback.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of long nights and early mornings,” Greene said. “Doing extra little things just to contribute to the team. That’s all I wanted to do ever since I signed that paper to come here.”

Both players secured their first collegiate sack in a decisive win over Rutgers last Saturday.

Read the full story
USC vs. Washington: How to watch the game, plus betting odds

USC (4-4) looks to pick up an important road win Saturday when it faces Washington (4-4) in the first Big Ten meeting between the former Pac-12 rivals. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. PDT and will be shown on the Big Ten Network. The radio broadcast will be available on 710 AM in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for the game:
