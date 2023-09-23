No. 5 USC vs. Arizona State: Live updates, start time and analysis

Is No. 5 USC as strong as its record? Three good and three bad trends for the Trojans

USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander, right, celebrates with teammate Solomon Byrd after tipping a pass during a blowout win over Stanford on Sept. 9. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

There was no way Lincoln Riley would bite, even if the stats gave him a perfect reason to indulge.

“Do you think this team has the chance to be the best team you’ve ever coached?” a reporter asked this week.

Riley recoiled.

“This team has a chance to be a very good team,” said Riley, who is in second year leading USC and took three teams to the College Football Playoff in his first six seasons as a coach. “But we’re three games in. We’re one conference game in with a lot of things we haven’t done yet that we’re getting opportunities to do so. We’ll get our chance, just like we have every year. If we are [one of my best teams], then we’ll prove it here in the next couple months.”

