USC Sports

No. 5 USC vs. Arizona State: Live updates, start time and analysis

USC quarterback Caleb Williams celebrates a touchdown against Nevada on Sept. 2 at the Coliseum.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Caleb Williams and USC look to remain unbeaten on the season when they hit the road to take on Arizona State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PDT (Fox).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

USC vs. Arizona State: Trojans embrace ‘villain’ mode

Fve greatest games in the USC-Arizona State football history

USC’s Max Williams ‘rewriting his story’ in matchup with brother

Is No. 5 USC as strong as its record? Three good and three bad trends for the Trojans

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander, right, celebrates with teammate Solomon Byrd after tipping a pass.
USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander, right, celebrates with teammate Solomon Byrd after tipping a pass during a blowout win over Stanford on Sept. 9.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

There was no way Lincoln Riley would bite, even if the stats gave him a perfect reason to indulge.

“Do you think this team has the chance to be the best team you’ve ever coached?” a reporter asked this week.

Riley recoiled.

“This team has a chance to be a very good team,” said Riley, who is in second year leading USC and took three teams to the College Football Playoff in his first six seasons as a coach. “But we’re three games in. We’re one conference game in with a lot of things we haven’t done yet that we’re getting opportunities to do so. We’ll get our chance, just like we have every year. If we are [one of my best teams], then we’ll prove it here in the next couple months.”

Read more >>>

