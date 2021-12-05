USC vs. Cal: Live updates, odds, lines, start time and how to watch

Matt Leinart, USC revel in the Lincoln Riley hire: ‘This is the happiest I’ve been’

Mike Bohn had just delivered a rousing salvo to kick off a news conference he knew he was going to win, and the reverberations were still ringing from ramparts of the Coliseum as Matt Leinart slipped quietly into the first row of seats with his wife, Josie, and teenage son, Cole.

This sleeping giant is wide awake. Standing up and fighting on!

That Leinart has a son who stretches well past 6-feet tall was a jarring sight, a sure reminder of just how long the program’s dormancy has extended. When Cole was born in 2006, his young father was fresh off USC’s crushing Rose Bowl loss to Vince Young and Texas, which was the last time the Trojans had played for a national championship. Like any dad, Matt envisioned taking his grown son to his alma mater’s football games and indoctrinating him in the Trojan Way, showing off the culture of excellence that molded him into a Heisman Trophy winner.

