USC vs. Cal: Live updates, odds, lines, start time and how to watch

Matt Leinart, USC revel in the Lincoln Riley hire: ‘This is the happiest I’ve been’
Mike Bohn had just delivered a rousing salvo to kick off a news conference he knew he was going to win, and the reverberations were still ringing from ramparts of the Coliseum as Matt Leinart slipped quietly into the first row of seats with his wife, Josie, and teenage son, Cole.
This sleeping giant is wide awake. Standing up and fighting on!
That Leinart has a son who stretches well past 6-feet tall was a jarring sight, a sure reminder of just how long the program’s dormancy has extended. When Cole was born in 2006, his young father was fresh off USC’s crushing Rose Bowl loss to Vince Young and Texas, which was the last time the Trojans had played for a national championship. Like any dad, Matt envisioned taking his grown son to his alma mater’s football games and indoctrinating him in the Trojan Way, showing off the culture of excellence that molded him into a Heisman Trophy winner.
USC to close chaotic football season at Cal before embarking on Lincoln Riley era
After a coaching search, two starting quarterbacks and countless blown coverages, USC will play its last game of the season Saturday at 8 p.m. against California in Berkeley. Then the Lincoln Riley era can truly begin.
The newly hired head coach said during his introductory news conference he is excited to watch his future team play. Knowing Riley will be tuning in could add intrigue to a game otherwise devoid of buzz.
With identical 4-7 records (3-5 in Pac-12 play) neither the Trojans nor Bears can qualify for a bowl game. It’s USC’s second losing season in three years. Despite getting blown out by UCLA last week, Cal is a four-point home favorite on the FS1 broadcast.
USC attempts to prepare for Cal finale as Lincoln Riley era unfolds
Players went to practice only to mysteriously return to the John McKay Center. Some assistants, who walked onto the USC’s practice field early, did a similar U-turn. Only a season that has hit almost every roadblock possible could turn a seemingly mundane Wednesday practice into another detour.
An impromptu meeting delayed the start of USC’s practice Wednesday, and Donte Williams didn’t walk up the tunnel toward the practice field until 25 minutes past the scheduled start time. The interim coach wore a serious expression, but once he spotted reporters waiting at the top of the ramp, he flashed a smile.
The Trojans are putting on a brave face amid one final twist to their chaotic season. Saturday’s game at California represents what might be the least consequential game in recent USC history. Neither team has bowl aspirations. Because they were both out of the conference title race when Cal (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) suffered a COVID-19 outbreak in November, the matchup was rescheduled for the day after the Pac-12 title game. Fans might want to show up with sleeping bags for the 8 p.m. kickoff time.
USC football vs. Cal: Betting odds, lines, start time and how to watch
The hiring of Lincoln Riley has given USC fans a lot to look forward to, as the former Oklahoma coach already did a good bit of recruiting in Southern California before becoming the new head coach of the Trojans.
The end of an era (or maybe an error?) will commence on Saturday when the Trojans take the field one last time in 2021 for a makeup game against the Cal Golden Bears. The Cal program dealt with a massive COVID outbreak in November and this game was moved to Dec. 4. Effort and motivation are big question marks for both teams.