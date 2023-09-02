USC vs. Nevada live updates, start time, analysis and highlights

USC vs. Nevada preview: Caleb Williams turns up the pressure on his teammates

USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass during the Trojans’ season-opening win on Aug. 26. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The first-game excitement has faded. The nerves have settled. Now the real work starts.

After a mostly uninspiring season-opening win against San José State, No. 6 USC will try to level up against Nevada. While freshman Zachariah Branch exceeded already lofty expectations for the five-star prospect, inconsistencies left quarterback Caleb Williams frustrated after the game and pushed him to step up his leadership during practice.

“I’ve been hard on myself,” he said. “I’ve been hard on the team.”

