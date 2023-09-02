USC vs. Nevada live updates, start time, analysis and highlights

USC vs. Nevada preview: Caleb Williams turns up the pressure on his teammates
The first-game excitement has faded. The nerves have settled. Now the real work starts.
After a mostly uninspiring season-opening win against San José State, No. 6 USC will try to level up against Nevada. While freshman Zachariah Branch exceeded already lofty expectations for the five-star prospect, inconsistencies left quarterback Caleb Williams frustrated after the game and pushed him to step up his leadership during practice.
“I’ve been hard on myself,” he said. “I’ve been hard on the team.”
Position battles remain in focus for USC
Well, it’s a start.
USC dusted off the cobwebs in a 56-28 victory over San José State at the Coliseum but immediately shifted focus back to the practice field. The Trojans know that their performance won’t be good enough for a College Football Playoff berth.
“We were a bit inconsistent tonight, especially in the first half,” said quarterback Caleb Williams, who completed 18 of 25 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns. “That was a key sense of frustration, [the] inconsistency.”
The No. 6 Trojans (1-0) unveiled their newest playmaker in Zachariah Branch, and the five-star prospect saved the team from its lackluster first half by becoming the first USC player to score off a kickoff return and catch a touchdown pass in the same game since Adoree’ Jackson in 2016.