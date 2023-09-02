Advertisement
Live
USC Sports

USC vs. Nevada live updates, start time, analysis and highlights

Share
USC quarterback Caleb Williams hands off the ball to running back MarShawn Lloyd against San José State.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams hands off the ball to running back MarShawn Lloyd during the Trojans’ win over San José State on Aug. 26.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Caleb Williams looks to help keep USC undefeated on the young season Saturday against Nevada. Kickoff is set for shortly after 3:30 p.m. PDT (Pac-12 Network).

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Caleb Williams turns up the pressure on his teammates

Tackett Curtis pushing to improve after realizing his dream

College football sports bar guide: Where to watch USC

USC vs. Nevada preview: Caleb Williams turns up the pressure on his teammates

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass during the Trojans' season-opening win on Aug. 26.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The first-game excitement has faded. The nerves have settled. Now the real work starts.

After a mostly uninspiring season-opening win against San José State, No. 6 USC will try to level up against Nevada. While freshman Zachariah Branch exceeded already lofty expectations for the five-star prospect, inconsistencies left quarterback Caleb Williams frustrated after the game and pushed him to step up his leadership during practice.

“I’ve been hard on myself,” he said. “I’ve been hard on the team.”

Read more >>>

Share

Position battles remain in focus for USC

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

USC wide receiver Dorian Singer raises his ball after scoring a touchdown against San José State on Aug. 26.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Well, it’s a start.

USC dusted off the cobwebs in a 56-28 victory over San José State at the Coliseum but immediately shifted focus back to the practice field. The Trojans know that their performance won’t be good enough for a College Football Playoff berth.

“We were a bit inconsistent tonight, especially in the first half,” said quarterback Caleb Williams, who completed 18 of 25 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns. “That was a key sense of frustration, [the] inconsistency.”

The No. 6 Trojans (1-0) unveiled their newest playmaker in Zachariah Branch, and the five-star prospect saved the team from its lackluster first half by becoming the first USC player to score off a kickoff return and catch a touchdown pass in the same game since Adoree’ Jackson in 2016.

Read more >>>

Share
Advertisement