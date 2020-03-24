Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

USC gets commitment for 2021 class from Playa del Rey St. Bernard guard Reese Dixon-Waters

A view of Galen Center from the middle of the student section at USC.
A view of Galen Center from the middle of the student section at USC.
(Richard Hartog / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
March 24, 2020
4:15 PM
Share

While its basketball season was cut short, USC’s recruiting success kept rolling Tuesday, as one of the nation’s top junior guard prospects committed to the Trojans.

Playa del Rey St. Bernard High’s Reese Dixon-Waters, a consensus top-three prospect in the state for the 2021 class, chose USC over Stanford, San Diego State and California. Dixon-Waters ranks as the 47th overall prospect in the class, according to 247Sports.

His commitment comes a week after USC added a second member to its 2020 class in Boubacar Coulibaly, a three-star prospect from San Gabriel Academy. A 6-foot-10, 195-pound center, Coulibaly joins five-star prospect Evan Mobley, who will arrive on campus this summer as the highest-rated basketball recruit in school history.

Dixon-Waters marks the highest-rated recruit yet to join the Trojans’ 2021 class. Santa Ana Mater Dei three-star forward Harrison Hornery committed in October.

Advertisement

USC Sports
USC’s Jonah Mathews enjoyed his one shining moment in March, but he wanted more
USC Arizona St Basketball
USC Sports
USC’s Jonah Mathews enjoyed his one shining moment in March, but he wanted more
When USC guard Jonah Mathews beat UCLA with a last-second shot, he hoped it would be the start of a magical March run. Instead, it was the final game of his career.

USC loses four seniors from this season’s roster and freshman Onyeka Okongwu, a probable lottery pick, is expected to declare for the NBA draft.

USC is awaiting a decision from Chatsworth Sierra Canyon forward Ziare Williams, a five-star prospect who lists USC as one of his final schools.

USC Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ryan Kartje
Follow Us
Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement