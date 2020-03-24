USC gets commitment for 2021 class from Playa del Rey St. Bernard guard Reese Dixon-Waters

While its basketball season was cut short, USC’s recruiting success kept rolling Tuesday, as one of the nation’s top junior guard prospects committed to the Trojans.

Playa del Rey St. Bernard High’s Reese Dixon-Waters, a consensus top-three prospect in the state for the 2021 class, chose USC over Stanford, San Diego State and California. Dixon-Waters ranks as the 47th overall prospect in the class, according to 247Sports.

His commitment comes a week after USC added a second member to its 2020 class in Boubacar Coulibaly, a three-star prospect from San Gabriel Academy. A 6-foot-10, 195-pound center, Coulibaly joins five-star prospect Evan Mobley, who will arrive on campus this summer as the highest-rated basketball recruit in school history.

Dixon-Waters marks the highest-rated recruit yet to join the Trojans’ 2021 class. Santa Ana Mater Dei three-star forward Harrison Hornery committed in October.

USC loses four seniors from this season’s roster and freshman Onyeka Okongwu, a probable lottery pick, is expected to declare for the NBA draft.

USC is awaiting a decision from Chatsworth Sierra Canyon forward Ziare Williams, a five-star prospect who lists USC as one of his final schools.