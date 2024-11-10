Column: Southern California has the best high school basketball anywhere right now

If you’re a fan of amateur basketball, there’s no better place to spend the next four months than Southern California, where talent at the high school level has converged among the classes of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 to create one of those “I can’t believe it” moments.

“No question, it’s special,” Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo said.

“SoCal basketball is the greatest amateur basketball in the world right now. Tomorrow may be different but today,” Inglewood coach Jason Crowe Sr. said in a tweet.

Let’s start with the class of 2025. Nikolas Khamenia from Harvard-Westlake has grown to 6 feet 9, won two gold medals representing USA national teams and is committed to Duke. Brayden Burries from Eastvale Roosevelt is a 6-4 guard considered the best uncommitted senior in California after averaging 24.8 points for a 31-4 team last season.

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth shows off his leaping skills. (Craig Weston)

The class of 2026 is unprecedented in the quality of talent concentrated in one area. Tyran Stokes of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco, Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth, Jason Crowe Jr. of Inglewood, Tajh Ariza of Westchester and Christian Collins of St. John Bosco are top-15 college prospects.

Add Kaiden Bailey from Santa Margarita, Luke Barnett from Mater Dei, Brannon Martinsen from JSerra, and a Southland all-star team could travel the country and take on anyone.

“To have this many national-level-caliber players in Southern California is pretty amazing,” St. John Bosco coach Matt Dunn said.

Players have played with and against each other, so that raises the level of intensity for the upcoming matchups. Stokes and McCoy were teammates on the USA U17 gold-medal team. Crowe and Arenas have been club teammates. Ariza and Collins used to be teammates at St. Bernard. Much of the talent is concentrated in the Mission and Trinity leagues, and games involving them will be played on Jan. 10 in a special one-day showcase at the Intuit Dome.

The class of 2027 is led by La Mirada’s Gene Roebuck, who averaged 24.1 points as a freshman. The Barnes twins, Carter and Isaiah, should be much improved at Crespi.

Corona Centennial has 6-3 freshman Kai Patton, who coach Josh Giles said is “the most freakish athletic freshman I’ve had in 22 years of coaching.” Mater Dei’s 6-7 freshman Evan Willis also is highly regarded.

There are players from Senegal, China, the Republic of Congo, Croatia, South Sudan and Nigeria on rosters, adding to the intrigue of overflowing talent in the Southland.

For the first time, the Southern Section will use a computer algorithm to place teams in playoff divisions, which will be culture shock to some. There’s no more knowing divisions before the season begins. It’s similar to football, where teams in the same league could face off in the opening round.

With the season starting Nov. 18, there are four teams that start out as elite: St. John Bosco, Harvard-Westlake, Eastvale Roosevelt and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. There are others capable of reaching that level, including Mater Dei, JSerra, Sierra Canyon, Damien and Windward.

Injuries and the sit-out period for eligibility could result in uncertainty early on. Stokes has a wrist injury, so he could be sidelined for weeks at Notre Dame. Servite has players 6-9 and 6-11 from Senegal who become eligible Dec. 27.

Mater Dei coach Gary McKnight begins his 43rd season. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Mater Dei has 10 players with grade-point averages above 4.0, so coach Gary McKnight, entering his 43rd season as the winningest coach in California, is excited. “It’s fun to come to practice,” he said.

The most improbable City Section final in history happened last season, when King/Drew defeated LACES 51-45 in the Open Division final. Then a group of King/Drew players transferred to Washington Prep in the offseason, led by All-City guard Donald Thompson Jr. They won’t be eligible until Dec. 27. It’s another wide-open affair to determine No. 1, with Westchester the early favorite.

Players to watch

Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake, 6-9, Sr: Duke commit won two gold medals in summer competitions

Brandon McCoy, St. John Bosco, 6-4, Jr: His athleticism, competitiveness, defensive toughness are second to none.

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, 6-5, Jr: City Section’s No. 1 player keeps improving.

Jason Crowe Jr., Inglewood, 6-2, Jr: Averaged 37.4 and 36 points the last two seasons at Lynwood.

Brayden Burries, Eastvale Roosevelt, 6-5, Sr: Versatile, fierce, unselfish and a true leader.

Tyran Stokes, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-7, Jr: Prolific Prep transfer has NBA-like skills.

Tahj Ariza, Westchester, 6-8, Jr: Playing at his father’s alma mater offers unique opportunity.

Elzie Harrington, St. John Bosco, 6-5, Sr: Harvard commit has gained confidence and strength.

Nathaniel Garcia, Damien, 7-0, Sr: California Baptist commit is stronger, more athletic and taller.

Brandon Benjamin, Anaheim Canyon, 6-6, Sr: San Diego commit has improved as a three-point shooter.