USC football’s top 10 moments of 2020

Looking back at the top 10 moments of 2020 for the USC football team.

1. Dec. 12: USC mounts a furious comeback, outscoring UCLA 20-3 in the fourth quarter and completing a final-minute touchdown drive in just 27 seconds to beat its crosstown rival 43-38 at the Rose Bowl.

2. Nov. 7: Redshirt freshman wideout Bru McCoy catches a tipped ball for a touchdown, then recovers an ensuing onside kick to spark a game-winning drive against Arizona State. USC wins 28-27 after a stunning fourth-down touchdown catch by Drake London.

3. Dec. 6: Amon-ra St. Brown catches four first-quarter touchdowns, tying an NCAA record, in a 38-13 rout of Washington State.

4. Dec. 18: With the Pac-12 title on the line, USC gets one final drive against Oregon, but a pass from Kedon Slovis is intercepted on the sideline, ending the Trojans’ season with a 31-24 loss.

5. June 10: After 10 years in exile, unable to return to campus, 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush is officially welcomed back by USC.

6. Nov. 26: An outbreak of coronavirus leads to four players testing positive and seven more forced into quarantine as close contacts, resulting in the cancellation of USC’s game with Colorado. The Buffaloes had been the Trojans’ top competition in the South division.

7. Sept. 15: With college football continuing elsewhere across the country and local health ordinances limiting teams in California, USC players make a public plea to Gov. Gavin Newsom, asking him to “Let them play.” A day later, Newsom is on the phone with Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott.

8. Oct. 20: Federal agents arrive on USC’s campus, questioning several football players and handing out grand jury subpoenas in regards to an investigation into USC athletes being approached to file for pandemic unemployment assistance.

9. March 12: After one session, USC’s spring practice is canceled and players are sent home for the summer as the pandemic begins closing down college sports.

10. Feb. 12: Following a dismal finish to its 2020 recruiting class, USC steals top recruiter and defensive backs coach Donte Williams from Oregon to complete its revamped staff.