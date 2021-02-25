No. 19 USC loses grip on Pac-12 title with loss to Colorado

Jeriah Horne hit a career-best six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, McKinley Wright IV had a career-high 14 assists and Colorado routed No. 19 USC 80-62 on Thursday night to sweep the season series.

Wright added 15 points for the Buffaloes (18-7, 12-6 Pac-12), who have won six straight against the Trojans (19-5, 13-4).

Already the school’s career leader in assists, Wright and his speed gave the Trojans fits all evening. His 14 assists tied for the second-most in program history. The record is 15 by Jose Winston against Coppin State on Jan. 2, 2001.

In an efficient performance, Colorado had 20 assists on 27 baskets.

The loss was a blow to USC, which fell a half-game behind rival UCLA (17-5, 13-3) for first place in the Pac-12 race. The Trojans are chasing their first regular-season conference title since 1984-85, when they shared the crown. Their last outright league championship was in 1960-61.

Talented USC freshman Evan Mobley had 13 points. He entered the game averaging 16.8.

Mobley’s brother, Isaiah, returned to the court after missing a game with a strained right calf. He had two points.

Behind the shooting of Horne, the Buffaloes opened a 17-point lead midway through the second half but saw the Trojans make one final run and cut it to 10. The Buffs weathered the storm and Wright helped wrap it up from the free throw line with a limited number of fans in attendance.

