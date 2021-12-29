USC women’s basketball postpones another conference game because of COVID

USC women’s basketball postponed another Pac-12 conference game Wednesday as COVID-19 issues in the program continue. USC‘s next scheduled game is at Colorado on Jan. 7.

Two days after postponing a home game against No. 4 Arizona, the Trojans pushed back a Jan. 2 game against Arizona State at Galen Center, their third consecutive conference game affected during the national rise in coronavirus cases. USC’s original conference opener at rival UCLA was rescheduled from Dec. 28 to Jan. 20, but matchups against Arizona and Arizona State don’t have new dates yet.

Since their nonconference finale on Dec. 21 against Long Beach State was canceled, the Trojans haven’t played since Dec. 18. They had won three of their last four games before the extended stoppage.

Three Pac-12 programs are stopped because of COVID-19 protocols. USC, UCLA, Washington were all forced to postpone games during the first week of conference play that affected Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford and California.