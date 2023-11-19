Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier help USC fend off Brown upset bid

USC guard Boogie Ellis reacts after drawing a call during the first half of the Trojans’ 81-70 victory over Brown at Galen Center on Sunday.

Boggie Ellis scored 28 points and Isaiah Collier added 24 to lead No. 16 USC to an 81-70 victory over Brown on Sunday.

It wasn’t easy. Ellis scored 16 points in the first half for the Trojans (3-1) and was pivotal late in holding off the pesky Bears.

He made a long three-pointer off an inbounds pass by Harrison Homery right as the shot clock expired to give USC a 79-70 lead with 33 seconds left. A few moments earlier, Brown’s Felix Kloman was called for a foul and technical foul. Ellis made his two free throws and Collier made the technical free throws to give the Trojans a 76-70 lead.

Those free throws proved to be the difference.

USC guard Isaiah Collier shoots during the first half against Brown. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Bronny James warmed up with his teammates before the game, which was believed to be the first time he’s done so this season. He has yet to make his college debut after he suffered cardiac arrest at a workout at USC in July.

Ellis was two of six at the free-throw line in the first half and was shooting free throws when USC returned to the court before the second half.

The Bears (1-4) wouldn’t go away, not even in the second half. Kino Lilly Jr. made a three-pointer to tie the game at 66 with 4:54 left. After building a 15-point lead in the first half, the Trojans went cold from the field and the Bears went on a 14-2 run to pull within three points at 35-32 by halftime.

Lilly Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Bears. The Trojans pulled down 42 rebounds, which was a positive but Brown had 40 rebounds, including 11 offensive.

Up next for USC: Hosts Seton Hall on Thursday.