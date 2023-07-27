LeBron James says ‘everyone doing great’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest

LeBron James, right, says everyone is doing great after his son, Bronny, left, suffered cardiac arrest during a USC basketball workout Monday.

In his first public statement since his son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest and lost consciousness during a workout at USC, LeBron James offered positive news.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great,” James tweeted Thursday. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

Monday at 9:26 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the Galen Center for a medical emergency, according to a department spokeswoman. Bronny James lost consciousness and was taken “Code 3, lights and sirens” to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center shortly after the ambulance arrived, according to a source who was not authorized to speak about the situation publicly, The Times previously reported.

Tuesday morning, a family spokesperson released a statement thanking the USC training staff.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Advertisement

USC Sports Bronny James suffers cardiac at USC workout: Complete coverage Complete coverage of Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny James suffering cardiac arrest during a USC workout. His family says he is in stable condition.

James is the second high-profile USC basketball player to suffer cardiac arrest in the last year-plus. Vince Iwuchukwu was able to return to the court six months after his cardiac arrest.

James committed to USC in May and was set to begin his freshman season with the Trojans later this year.

Staff writers Ryan Kartje and Richard Winton contributed to this report.

MORE COVERAGE:

— Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest at USC workout and is in stable condition

Advertisement

— Vince Iwuchukwu’s collapse helped prepare USC staff to treat Bronny James’ sudden cardiac arrest

— Shareef O’Neal podcast on his heart scare drops day of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest

— When disaster struck, Bronny James got help. But LAUSD athletes often aren’t as lucky

— Q&A: Why would a young, healthy athlete go into cardiac arrest?

— In wake of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest, young athletes express concerns over health risks

— ‘Lets go Bronny … we all pullin for u’: Sports world reacts to LeBron James’ son’s cardiac arrest