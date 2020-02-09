Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
An exclusive look backstage at the Oscars

488177_ET_Oscars_Backstage_ALS_1297-741058-741278.jpg
Rebel Wilson and James Corden dressed as their “Cats” characters backstage at the 92nd Academy Awards.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Feb. 9, 2020
8:49 PM
1
488177_ET_Oscars_Backstage_ALS_1645-741460-741507.jpg
Bong Joon Ho after being named winner of the directing Oscar for “Parasite” with Spike Lee, who presented the award
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

488177_ET_Oscars_Backstage_ALS_0702-740299-740518.jpg
Han Jin Won, left, and Bong Joon Ho, winners of the original screenplay Oscar for “Parasite,” backstage
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

488177_ET_Oscars_Backstage_ALS_0018-740907-741108.JPG
Brad Pitt, winner of the supporting actor Oscar for “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood,” walks offstage with presenter Regina King.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

488177_ET_Oscars_Backstage_ALS_0605-740276-741491.jpg
Performers backstage at the 92nd Academy Awards.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

488177_ET_Oscars_Backstage_ALS_0739-740310-740584.jpg
Taika Waititi, winner of the adapted screenplay Oscar for “Jojo Rabbit,” with presenter Natalie Portman 
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

488177_ET_Oscars_Backstage_ALS_1021-740815-740948.jpg
Laura Dern, winner of the supporting actress Oscar for “Marriage Story,” faces backstage cameras. Presenter Mahershala Ali stands beside her.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

488177_ET_Oscars_Backstage_ALS_0358-740102-740220.jpg
Oscars statues await their trip to the stage
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

488177_ET_Oscars_Backstage_ALS_0014-739987-740217.jpg
Presenter Regina King backstage at the 92nd Academy Awards
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

