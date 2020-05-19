Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift will join the Obamas for YouTube graduation ceremony

Beyoncé
Beyoncé will participate in YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020" virtual graduation ceremony.
(Getty Images for Coachella)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
May 19, 2020
12:18 PM
Share

As if the lineup for YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony weren’t already star-studded enough, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more entertainment icons will now join headliners Barack and Michelle Obama in celebrating the class of 2020.

Among the other celebrities set for YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020" livestream next month are Lizzo, Janelle Monáe, Bill and Melinda Gates, Lana Condor, Yara Shahidi, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Hasan Minhaj, Andy Cohen, Billy Porter, Megan Thee Stallion and many more.

The event schedule boasts a variety of festivities, featuring commencement speeches from the Obamas; performances by BTS, Cabello, Chloe X Halle, Lizzo, Maluma, CNCO, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion; and an “inspirational message” from none other than Queen Bey.

Previously announced participants include Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Malala Yousafzai and Zendaya.

Advertisement

YouTube is one of several platforms enlisting top talent for virtual commencement ceremonies after the coronavirus crisis canceled graduations around the world. On Saturday, former President Barack Obama delivered a pair of powerful speeches to both graduates of high schools and historically black colleges and universities in his first major public addresses since the coronavirus outbreak.

A day earlier, Oprah Winfrey headlined Facebook and Instagram’s #Graduation2020 event featuring Miley Cyrus, Awkwafina, Kristen Bell, Mindy Kaling, Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Hugh Jackman and more. In her closing speech, Winfrey dubbed 2020 graduates “the chosen class.”

Entertainment & Arts
‘You are the chosen class’: The most inspiring quotes from Oprah’s virtual graduation
Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour With Special Guest Jennifer Lopez
Entertainment & Arts
‘You are the chosen class’: The most inspiring quotes from Oprah’s virtual graduation
Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Miley Cyrus, Sterling K. Brown, Awkwafina, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and more participated in Facebook’s #Graduation2020 livestream.

Lakers superstar LeBron James also organized an hourlong commencement special over the weekend, drafting several entertainers including Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, the Jonas Brothers, Chika, YBN Cordae, H.E.R., Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe and Lena Waithe. And before that, “The Office” alum John Krasinski tapped Winfrey, Yousafzai, Steven Spielberg and Jon Stewart for a graduation episode of his hit quarantine web series, “Some Good News.”

Advertisement

YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020" starts June 6 at noon Pacific.

Entertainment & ArtsMusic
Newsletter
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.

Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christi Carras
Follow Us
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement