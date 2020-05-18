Misty-eyed John Krasinski bids farewell to ‘Some Good News’ with emotional finale

No celebrity guests or Zoom surprises were in store for the finale of John Krasinski’s “Some Good News.” But the “Office” alum had plenty of help from some good fans who brought the hit quarantine web series home.

Sunday’s eighth and final installment of Krasinski’s goodwill YouTube project spotlighted the many everyday people who have supported the show by crafting fan art and filming their own versions of Krasinski’s feel-good broadcast from around the world.

“For all my attempted jokes throughout these episodes, the truth is that I have been so incredibly moved by this community of people, by the community of artists who have allowed me to experience this show each and every week through their own very unique lens,” the “Jack Ryan” star said at the top of the episode.

“And after being spoiled all this time with you sharing your incredible talents only with me, I thought it was time to share them with the rest of the world.”

Following a montage of “Some Good News"-inspired comic strips, plush toys, illustrations, Lego creations and more, Krasinski unveiled a “Some Good Merch” online store selling T-shirts, mugs, tote bags, stickers and face masks featuring the fan art, with all of the sales going to a charity of the buyer’s choice.

The 20-minute video also included the homecomings of several COVID-19 survivors who beat the odds, a blooper reel of Krasinski messing around with his famous friends via video chat and a highlight reel of the series’ best moments — from the “Hamilton” reunion to the “Office” wedding party.

Unlike past “Some Good News” weather reports — which have featured the likes of Robert De Niro, Brad Pitt and Ryan Reynolds — this week tapped fan meteorologists big and small who sent in their own “Looks pretty good” forecasts from across the globe.

At the end of the episode, a misty-eyed Krasinski addressed his audience directly, reflecting on his uplifting “Some Good News” journey

and promising, “We will see you again.”

“This is the part of the show where I usually try to throw in a fun segment to make you smile,” he said. “This week, I think I saved the best for last because there has been no greater source of smiles than in getting to make this show. ... On a very personal note, I can tell you, that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me, and what a tremendous honor it has been to share all of it with you.

“I only deliver the good news. You are the good news. And that’s why, every single week, if you can look past the goofy guy wearing half a suit, you’d see what resilience really looks like, what unbroken really means. And through witnessing each and every simple act of kindness and generosity, you would see what the true definition of good really is.”