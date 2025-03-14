Beth Helmstetter-Boyer is the Creative Director and Founder of Beth Helmstetter Events, a destination event planning and design company synonymous with intentional weddings. Over the last two decades, Beth and her team have been recognized for creating immersive celebrations and intentionally designed spaces around the world. With a network of noteworthy clients and families, Beth continues to lead the industry with a heartfelt approach to meaningful weddings, underscored by a deep appreciation for hospitality and eye for design. Beth is also the founder of The Good Beginning, an online charitable registry where couples can register for donations to their favorite organization in lieu or in addition to a traditional wedding registry. As featured in The New York Times, Inc Magazine, Forbes - Beth’s mission to use weddings as a force for good is certainly a strong connection point to the way Beth approaches her work.

Beth Helmstetter is a trusted voice in the industry and has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Harper’s Bazaar, Martha Stewart, ELLE, VOGUE, and many others.

