Thoughtful Ways to Honor Mom on Your Wedding Day

After nearly two decades of working intimately with couples and their families, I’ve come to realize one thing: most moms are just as emotionally invested in your wedding day as you are. They’ve likely imagined this moment since the day you were born or maybe even long before that.

And while much of the wedding spotlight naturally shines on the couple, finding meaningful ways to honor Mom throughout the planning process and on the wedding day itself can create for meaningful moments neither of you will ever forget.

Whether she’s a big personality who’s been dreaming of giving a toast or more behind the scenes, here are a few intentional ways to celebrate the woman who’s helped shape who you are.

Take Her Advice (At Least Some of It)

Every family dynamic is unique, but if you’re in a position where you’re making most of the decisions, finding space to consider your mom’s ideas can mean the world to her. Maybe it’s choosing an invitation suite she loves or incorporating her favorite flower into your bouquet. Even if you don’t agree on everything, honoring her input in meaningful ways helps her feel included and often adds a layer of intentionality to your celebration.

Carve Out Alone Time

The wedding day moves fast. Between hair, makeup, photos, and pre-ceremony jitters, it’s easy to get swept up in the chaos. But even 15 minutes of alone time over your morning coffee, a walk, or a quiet breakfast can create a grounding moment for just for the two of you. Schedule it in advance so it doesn’t get lost in the shuffle, and let her know ahead of time that it’s something you’re looking forward to.

(Photo by Laura Ross | Courtesy Beth Helmstetter-Boyer)

Surprise Her With a Special Dance

At one wedding, after the bride finished her father-daughter dance, the band invited her dad to stay on the dance floor and welcomed the bride’s mom to join him. Then came the surprise: their wedding song began to play. The moment was spontaneous, joyful, and had the entire room in tears. It was a beautiful way to celebrate the support her mom had given throughout the planning process. If your mom loves a little spotlight, this one’s for her.

Give Her a Heirloom to Hold Onto

Gifts on the wedding day often go to the bridal party, but don’t forget your mom. One of our favorite gifts is a custom handkerchief along with a handwritten note. Give this to her before the ceremony as a meaningful and useful token of your appreciation.

(Photo by Laura Ross | Courtesy Beth Helmstetter-Boyer)

Treat Her to Her Own Look

We often see bridal parties wearing matching robes or coordinated getting-ready outfits, but selecting something special for mom to wear while she gets ready can be a thoughtful touch. Surprising her with something comfortable and beautiful to wear, and making sure she feels pampered sets the tone for the day. It’s also a lovely way to ensure she’s comfortable and confident in every photo.

Give Her the Gift of Presence

Even if you don’t hire a full-service planner, having a month-of coordinator is one of the best ways to protect your peace and hers. Without professional support, last-minute errands and questions often fall on the couple or their parents. Investing in help ensures your mom isn’t troubleshooting timeline logistics instead of being fully present for the moments that matter.

Elevate Her Guest Experience

You may be curating beautiful welcome gifts or personalized details for your guests but consider creating something extra special for Mom. At a recent wedding in Mexico, we had personalized tote bags embroidered for the VIPs, including the mothers. Seeing them carry their totes with pride all weekend reminded us how the smallest gestures can make someone feel deeply valued.

(Photo by Laura Ross | Courtesy Beth Helmstetter-Boyer)

Let Her Help You Dress

This might feel obvious, but don’t overlook the intimacy of having your mom help you dress. Whether she buttons up your gown or ties your bow tie, it’s a sacred moment and one your photographer will thank you for.

Consider Including Her in Your Processional

While not traditional in every culture, walking down the aisle with both parents can be a beautiful moment. If you’re a bride, this is a detail that requires a thoughtful conversation, particularly with your father, but when it works, it can be one of the most touching parts of the ceremony.

Embrace Her Personality

Not every mom wants to give a speech or be the center of attention. Some would prefer a quiet moment over a microphone. Ask her what makes her feel most comfortable and shape her involvement around that. Whether it’s a toast or a twirl on the dance floor, what matters most is that she feels like herself and fully supported.

(Photo by Laura Ross | Courtesy Beth Helmstetter-Boyer)

Schedule a Mini Photoshoot for Two

Set aside five to ten minutes during your rehearsal dinner or wedding day for portraits with your mom. It doesn’t have to be formal. The simple act of reserving that time ensures you walk away with images that your mom is sure to cherish for years to come. In the end, honoring your mom isn’t about big gestures—it’s about thoughtfulness and intentionality.

The wedding day is a celebration of love in all its forms, and there’s something truly beautiful about making space for your mother. However you choose to include her, she’ll remember those moments long after the last dance.