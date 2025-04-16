Is a Destination Wedding Right for You? Pros and Cons to Consider

Many couples dream of tying the knot with their toes in the sands of the Caribbean or overlooking a vineyard in Italy. And who could blame them? Destination weddings promise beauty, adventure, and even a touch of fantasy.

But while the idea is tempting, the reality is more complex. Cultural nuances, travel logistics, and planning from afar can cause stress for even the most down-to-earth couple. So how do you know if it’s the right fit for you? Let’s take a peek at the pros and cons of planning a wedding that’s far from home.

The Pros

It’s an experience—not just a wedding.

With a destination wedding, you’re often inviting guests into a multi-day celebration. There are welcome parties, excursions, poolside lunches, and even the in-between moments that create real connection—not just with you, but among all your favorite people. For many couples, that extended time together becomes the most cherished part of the experience.

A more intimate guest list.

If trimming your guest list feels stressful, a destination wedding can do the work for you. Travel and time away from work mean only your nearest and dearest are likely to make the trip. For couples craving a more meaningful celebration with a smaller circle, this is a major plus.

The environment does the work.

Whether it’s a clifftop in Bali or a cobblestone courtyard in San Miguel, destination weddings often come with a built-in aesthetic. The setting itself becomes part of the story, and the local culture can inspire everything from the food to entertainment to the design and more. While some couples still enjoy going all out, many find they can pare back and lean into decor and other elements that feel more authentic to the region.

It can be more personal.

Because destination weddings typically mean fewer guests, they often allow for more thoughtful, personalized touches. Whether it’s handwritten notes in welcome bags, curated excursions that reflect your shared interests, or an intimate rehearsal dinner where everyone gets to toast, the celebration can feel less like a production and more like the intimate celebration it’s meant to be.

Less pressure to control every detail.

This one may sound counter-intuitive, but many destination couples feel relief when they realize they can’t oversee every decision. If you want a beautiful day without obsessing over every single choice, the distance can be a healthy form of forced delegation.

The Cons

Less access, less control.

If you’re someone who wants to approve every bloom or taste every appetizer, planning from afar can feel frustrating. Zoom calls and email threads only go so far. While I highly recommend scouting trips, you ultimately have to trust your team on the ground to bring your vision to life.

It’s often more expensive.

There’s a myth that destination weddings are the budget-friendly option. And while fewer guests can reduce costs, many destination weddings end up being more expensive. Multiple events, welcome gifts, shipping, and travel-related costs for yourself and sometimes VIP guests, all add up. In many cases, a destination wedding can exceed the cost of a much larger wedding at home.

Not everyone will come.

This can be the hardest part for many couples. No matter how much someone loves you, not everyone has the time or resources to travel. If you can’t imagine saying “I do” without your childhood best friend or grandfather, consider whether asking them to fly across the world is truly realistic.

Fewer resources.

Many destination locations don’t offer the same quality or variety of vendors, rentals, or specialty items you’d find closer to home. Couples often have to choose between flying in vendors and products to realize their vision, or adjusting expectations to work with what’s locally available. For some, leaning into the local aesthetic is part of the charm. For others, it can mean compromising on details they’ve long envisioned.

Is a destination wedding right for you?

It depends on your priorities. If you’re flexible and excited by the idea of combining travel with your love story, there’s a good chance you’ll love the experience. If you need full control or can’t imagine getting married without every loved one present, a celebration closer to home—or at least within driving distance—might be a better fit.

If you decide to go the destination route, hire a planner you trust, over-communicate with your guests, and embrace the local culture. These three steps alone can help ensure everyone involved has an amazing experience.