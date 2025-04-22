How to Take Care of Your Out-of-Town Wedding Guests and Make Their Journey Worth It

Your guests are going the extra mile—literally—to celebrate with you. Whether they’re flying across the world or just driving a few hours, thoughtful hospitality can transform their trip into a lifelong memory. When planning a wedding, it’s easy to get lost in the details of flowers and flatware. But spending time anticipating guest needs can go a long way into everyone having a great time.

Here are a few ways to make your traveling guests feel welcomed, taken care of, and celebrated.

Start with a Seamless Wedding Website

A good wedding website is more than an electronic save the date—it’s a home base for everything your guests need to know. Include travel tips (like the closest airports and recommended ground transportation), room block information or suggestions hotels, attire suggestions, and a clear itinerary.

Welcome Gifts That Show Appreciation

After a long journey, there’s nothing more meaningful than a beautiful little something waiting in a guest’s room. Whether it’s a local treat, a handwritten note, or a survival kit with Advil and electrolyte packets, welcome gifts say, “We thought of you.”

Create a Balanced Itinerary

While guests are traveling for you, an itinerary that gives them downtime to get a spa treatment, explore the area or simply get some rest, is thoughtful and appreciated. Communicate clearly what events guests are expected to attend and encourage them to explore and enjoy during downtime by providing suggestions of your favorite activities on the wedding website.

Secure a Room Block (or Two)

Room blocks at nearby hotels give guests peace of mind and sometimes even include a preferential rate. They also help you avoid answering a hundred “Where should we stay?” texts. Offer at least two options at different price points if your guest list is varied. If your wedding is in a remote location or popular destination, book these blocks early—ideally 6–12 months out.

Transportation = Thoughtfulness

No one wants to navigate winding country roads or figure out parking logistics in formalwear. If your ceremony and reception are in different locations—or if you’re hosting in a remote spot—consider group transportation. It eases stress and lets everyone arrive on time, together. Just don’t forget to communicate pick-up times clearly.

The Ultimate Gift: Hospitality

Whether your guests are traveling from near or far, they’re investing their time, money, and energy to be with you. For those who’ve traveled to be part of your day, a little extra care can mean the world. When guests feel considered—when they’re informed, comfortable, and genuinely welcomed—they can fully relax into the celebration. And that, more than anything, is what makes a wedding feel unforgettable.