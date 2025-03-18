The Biggest Wedding Planning Mistakes (and How to Avoid Them)

With so many moving parts—and emotions often leading the way—wedding planning can feel like a minefield. But many of the most common pitfalls are completely avoidable with the right guidance and a little forethought. Here are some of the biggest mistakes I’ve witnessed over the years—and you can avoid them.

Hiring Friends Over Professional Vendors

It’s tempting to hire a close friend who dabbled in DJing during college or an aunt known for her incredible homemade cakes. Whether you’re hoping to save money or simply want to support loved ones, relying on people who aren’t seasoned wedding professionals often leads to disaster.

Best case scenario? You find yourself in an awkward conversation about money, expectations, or quality standards. Worst case? They back out at the last minute, realizing they’d rather enjoy your wedding as a guest than work behind the scenes. Either way, this agreement rarely turns out as hoped.

The best thing you can do? Let your friends be guests and hire experienced professionals to deliver on every element of your day. A wedding is too significant to take unnecessary risks. Investing in the right team ensures everything runs smoothly and stress-free.

Not Having Enough Staff

I will say this until the end of my career: If you don’t have enough service staff, you’re setting your wedding up for failure.

If budget is a concern, I always advise couples to cut expenses elsewhere—scale back on florals, remove the late-night snacks, opt for an eight-piece band instead of twelve. But whatever you do, do not compromise on having enough bartenders, servers, and support staff.

Difficulty getting a drink at a wedding can quickly dampen the mood of your guests. (Erich McVey | Courtesy of Beth Helmstetter-Boyer)

Nothing dampens the guest experience more than long lines at the bar, cold food because there weren’t enough servers, or an hour-long wait for valet at the end of the night. Every caterer has different staffing standards, so ask about their service ratios when selecting your team. I personally recommend at least one server per 10 guests and one bartender per 50 guests. If you want seamless service and a well-paced evening, consider increasing those numbers.

The bottom line: More staff equals a better guest experience and ensures your event flows effortlessly.

Not Considering Guest Comfort

Just like service staff, guest comfort is one of the most overlooked (yet most important) elements of a wedding. If you want your guests to walk away saying, “That was the best wedding I’ve ever been to,” prioritize their needs first.

If budget allows, this could mean intentional hospitality touches—amazing cuisine, elevated decor, and impactful entertainment. But if resources are limited, focus on the essentials:

Long shuttle rides, expensive hotel room blocks, and difficulty getting a drink can quickly dampen the mood. Think through climate control. Outdoor summer weddings need ample shade and lots of water, while winter celebrations call for heaters, blankets or other cozy touches.

Outdoor summer weddings need ample shade and lots of water, while winter celebrations call for heaters, blankets or other cozy touches. Add thoughtful details. A personalized place card, a beautifully curated welcome gift, or even just a well-planned seating arrangement can make guests feel valued.

Ultimately, the goal is to make guests feel comfortable, present, and able to enjoy the moment. After all, what’s the point of beautiful decor or a great band if everyone is too hot, too cold, or stuck in line at the bar wondering where their next glass of wine is coming from?

Spreading Resources Too Thin

Every couple wants everything—a jaw-dropping floral installation, four signature cocktails, a live band and a DJ, a photo booth, lounge seating, fireworks. I get it. But if trying to do it all means cutting corners, the end result can feel disjointed rather than well done.

When faced with budget constraints, it’s always better to do a few things exceptionally well than everything at a lower standard. Instead of stretching resources too thin, prioritize elements that will have the biggest impact:

Opt for an unforgettable dining experience and skip the lounge furniture.

Go all in on an striking lighting design and forego the photo booth.

Invest in a high-quality band and keep the decor understated.

By focusing on what truly matters to you, you’ll create a celebration that feels intentional and elevated—rather than scattered and underwhelming.

Consider sacrificing less important wedding elements and investing in an unforgettable dining experience. (Lauren and Abby Ross | Courtesy of Beth Helmstetter-Boyer)

Final Thoughts: Designing a Wedding That Feels Effortless

At its core, a wedding isn’t just about how it looks—it’s about how it feels. The most memorable celebrations aren’t necessarily the ones with the most extravagant details, but the ones that unfold seamlessly, where guests feel cared for and the couple is fully present.

By avoiding these common mistakes—hiring the right vendors, ensuring seamless service, prioritizing guest comfort, and focusing your resources where they count—you’ll set the stage for a wedding that doesn’t just look beautiful in photos but feels extraordinary in the moment. And that is what truly makes a wedding unforgettable.