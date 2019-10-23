@latimes_sports on Instagram

Advertisement
More than half of California voters have considered moving out of state. Many who do choose Texas, where lower housing costs come with trade-offs.
They could make good on their fantasy. But they won’t.
An aviation company has identified the three firefighters who died in an air crash Wednesday in Australia, where they flying in a California-based C-130 and helping to battle the nation’s wildfires.
The Cabernet Sauvignon, enough to fill eight large tanker trucks, spilled at the Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg on Wednesday.
Anyone hoping for more outrage over the 2017 World Series and the cheating by the Astros, sorry, but it’s time to move on.
In Canada’s Yukon, the northern lights put on a show. But don’t miss out on the many other opportunities to explore, including by dog sled.
Oakland is now the first city in California to bans criminal background checks for renters seeking private housing.
House Democrats are laying out their case against President Trump in the Senate trial, as the president shows signs of anxiety.
