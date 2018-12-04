Amtrak launches 2-for-1 sale on roomette service, good on routes nationwide

If you’ve ever wanted to take an overnight train trip in style, this Amtrak deal may be for you. The company launched a 2-for-1 sale on roomettes that includes routes across the country, including the Coast Starlight from L.A. to Seattle and the Southwest Chief from L.A. to Chicago.
The sale — travel for two for the price of one ticket — starts Dec. 4 and ends Dec. 11; good for travel from Jan. 7 to May 23.
Private roomettes feature train seats that are reconfigured into bunk beds at night. Passengers who book them receive towels, bed linens, pillows and a personal attendant. The rooms also have electrical outlets, double-decker windows and a fold-down table.
Here are some examples of how much you might save on itineraries that start in downtown Los Angeles.
A roomette on the Coast Starlight to Seattle (almost 34 hours) departing April 13 costs $378 each way for two people. Spring for the bedroom, which costs $700 for two each way, and you gain a sitting room with sofa and reclining chair in your room.
The Southwest Chief to Chicago (almost 43 hours long) also leaving April 13 costs $544 for two for a roomette and $1,368 for two for a bedroom.
Family rooms that sleep four also are on sale.
Info: Amtrak, (800) 872-7245
