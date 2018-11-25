Eating, playing, admiring — all are on tap for your weekend

What to do next weekend: Eat tamales, brush up on beach volleyball or tour homes decked out for the holidays.
Huntington Beach
Learn how to eat, train and recover like a professional athlete with p1440, a health-focused event series co-founded by Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings. Sweat during beachfront yoga, boot camp or volleyball, or take it easy with healthy cooking demos and guided meditation classes. Professional beach volleyball players will play in two tournaments, and a kids’ zone with family-friendly activities will be open all weekend.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 2
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. (833) 444-1440
Pomona
With crafts demonstrations, food vendors and more than 300 artists, the Pomona Harvest Festival is a one-stop shop for holiday gifts and activities. One ticket, which includes unlimited shopping among strolling carolers and Santa on stilts, is good all weekend. Proceeds benefit Foothill Family Shelter and Priceless Pet Rescue.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 2
Cost, info: $4 to $9. Family friendly. No dogs. (925) 392-7300
South Bay
Need holiday-decorating inspiration? Head to the Sandpipers 26th Holiday Homes Tour to walk through four festive South Bay homes, decked out in décor from local designers, vendors and florists. Take the shuttle, included with your ticket, to each home and to the Sandpipers holiday market to shop for jewelry, clothing and other gifts. Proceeds benefit the Sandpipers’ philanthropic programs.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 2
Cost, info: $33 to $38. Family friendly. No dogs. (310) 374-1748, lat.ms/sandpipershometour
Los Olivos
Santa Barbara wine country and the North Pole join forces at Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas. Listen to carolers and snack on kettle corn between stops at the outdoor holiday market and the town’s bars, tasting rooms and boutiques, many of which will offer special promotions and extended hours. End the day at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church for photos with Santa and a roomful of gingerbread houses, plus a Christmas tree lighting in the town center.
When: Noon Dec. 1
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (877) 327-2656
Indio
Wear your stretchy pants to the Indio International Tamale Festival, where more than 75 vendors will serve tamales filled with chicken, pork, chocolate and guava, among other delights. When you’re not eating, there’s a beer garden, music and dancing on six stages, a carnival with rides and games and a kids’ area with free crafts and activities.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 1 and 2
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. (760) 262-4633
Note: Always check before you go because weather or other factors can affect events. Children should always be accompanied by an adult. Assume dogs must be on a leash. To suggest an event that’s cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com at least four weeks before the event.