Eating, playing, admiring — all are on tap for your weekend

Santa Barbara wine country and the North Pole join forces at Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas. Listen to carolers and snack on kettle corn between stops at the outdoor holiday market and the town’s bars, tasting rooms and boutiques, many of which will offer special promotions and extended hours. End the day at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church for photos with Santa and a roomful of gingerbread houses, plus a Christmas tree lighting in the town center.