Plenty to do in and near L.A. in the run-up to Christmas

Need a Christmas Eve activity? Head to the Music Center downtown for the L.A. County Holiday Celebration, a free three-hour performance featuring more than 20 multicultural musical, choral and dance groups. Seats are first come, first served; organizers suggest lining up about noon. If you can’t snag a seat, you can watch on Jumbotrons outside the venue, watch it live at home or take a short walk to Grand Park to see interactive lights displays at sunset.